Adam Levine Wasn’t The Only Singer Who Returned To The Voice For Season 27, And I Wasn’t Expecting One Twist

Spoiler alert! This story contains minor spoilers about Night 1 of The Voice Season 27 Blind Auditions, which aired February 3 on the 2025 TV schedule . The episode is available to stream with a Peacock subscription .

A new season of The Voice is upon us, and no, you’re not still feeling the effects of that last visit to Snoop Dogg’s dressing room — that really was Adam Levine back on The Voice to kick off Season 27. Of course a lot has been made of the OG coach returning for the first time since Season 16, and he proved himself a worthy adversary for John Legend, king of the Four-Chair Turn . However, the Maroon 5 frontman was not the only Voice alum to make a comeback when the Blind Auditions kicked off, and one return included a twist I wasn’t expecting.

A No-Turn Artist From Last Season Came Back For Another Shot

Adam Levine’s first night back on The Voice was the scene of two other artists returning to the stage, though in different capacities. First, Iris Herrera, who failed to get a chair turn in Season 26 came back and sang a slowed-down twangy version of “You Are My Sunshine” that you can watch below:

Iris Herrera's Flawless Performance of "You Are My Sunshine" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC - YouTube Watch On

The 19-year-old had better luck this time around, getting Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Bublé to hit their buttons. Iris Herrera said she put a lot of work into her second audition attempt, but also her singing a different song in front of a new panel of coaches (Bublé is the only holdover from Season 26) made a huge difference.

In fact, the pre-recorded rounds of Seasons 26 and 27 filmed back-to-back, so I’m honestly curious how much time passed between her two attempts. Either way, congrats to Iris Herrera, a new member of the very first Team Kelsea.

Season 25 Finalist Bryan Olesen Was In The Building — But He Wasn't Performing...

Later on in the evening another familiar face made an appearance; however Bryan Olesen, the third-place finisher from Season 25 , wasn’t back for himself. He was accompanying Jadyn Cree, his 23-year-old daughter, for her audition. That was a twist I wasn't expecting! While I remember Olesen being the oldest contestant on his season, I'd forgotten his daughter was also a singer.

Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé heard something they liked in her version of Paramore’s “Still Into You”:

Jaydn Cree's Voice Shines on Paramore's "Still Into You" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC - YouTube Watch On

The Voice fans might remember Jadyn Cree, as she came out and sang a duet with her father when he auditioned a year ago, ultimately landing on Team Legend. (The father-daughter duo even got to sit in Dan & Shay’s double chair.)

Unfortunately Jadyn Cree couldn’t follow in her dad’s footsteps on John Legend’s team since he didn’t turn his chair, but I’d be willing to bet Legend will be looking for an opportunity to steal her from the Canadian crooner somewhere down the road.