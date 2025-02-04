Adam Levine Wasn’t The Only Singer Who Returned To The Voice For Season 27, And I Wasn’t Expecting One Twist
Off to a great start!
Spoiler alert! This story contains minor spoilers about Night 1 of The Voice Season 27 Blind Auditions, which aired February 3 on the 2025 TV schedule. The episode is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.
A new season of The Voice is upon us, and no, you’re not still feeling the effects of that last visit to Snoop Dogg’s dressing room — that really was Adam Levine back on The Voice to kick off Season 27. Of course a lot has been made of the OG coach returning for the first time since Season 16, and he proved himself a worthy adversary for John Legend, king of the Four-Chair Turn. However, the Maroon 5 frontman was not the only Voice alum to make a comeback when the Blind Auditions kicked off, and one return included a twist I wasn’t expecting.
A No-Turn Artist From Last Season Came Back For Another Shot
Adam Levine’s first night back on The Voice was the scene of two other artists returning to the stage, though in different capacities. First, Iris Herrera, who failed to get a chair turn in Season 26 came back and sang a slowed-down twangy version of “You Are My Sunshine” that you can watch below:
The 19-year-old had better luck this time around, getting Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Bublé to hit their buttons. Iris Herrera said she put a lot of work into her second audition attempt, but also her singing a different song in front of a new panel of coaches (Bublé is the only holdover from Season 26) made a huge difference.
In fact, the pre-recorded rounds of Seasons 26 and 27 filmed back-to-back, so I’m honestly curious how much time passed between her two attempts. Either way, congrats to Iris Herrera, a new member of the very first Team Kelsea.
Season 25 Finalist Bryan Olesen Was In The Building — But He Wasn't Performing...
Later on in the evening another familiar face made an appearance; however Bryan Olesen, the third-place finisher from Season 25, wasn’t back for himself. He was accompanying Jadyn Cree, his 23-year-old daughter, for her audition. That was a twist I wasn't expecting! While I remember Olesen being the oldest contestant on his season, I'd forgotten his daughter was also a singer.
Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé heard something they liked in her version of Paramore’s “Still Into You”:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Voice fans might remember Jadyn Cree, as she came out and sang a duet with her father when he auditioned a year ago, ultimately landing on Team Legend. (The father-daughter duo even got to sit in Dan & Shay’s double chair.)
Unfortunately Jadyn Cree couldn’t follow in her dad’s footsteps on John Legend’s team since he didn’t turn his chair, but I’d be willing to bet Legend will be looking for an opportunity to steal her from the Canadian crooner somewhere down the road.
The Voice is off to a fun start, and I can’t wait to start seeing more wild moments from Adam Levine now that the OG troublemaker is back. Tune into NBC at 8 p.m. ET Monday, February 10, to see what happens next.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.