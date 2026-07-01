Lori Loughlin Just Announced One Hallmark Comeback, But I’m Shook By The Fans’ Other Request

Following her involvement in the College Admissions Scandal, Lori Loughlin has slowly been easing back into her acting career. As part of that, she's finally returned to Hallmark. The Full House star was previously announced to be appearing in When Calls the Heart Season 14. Loughlin officially reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in the Season 13 finale after leaving in the middle of Season 6. Now, he’s just announced another Hallmark comeback, but I’m surprised by the fans’ other request.

This week, Hallmark announced that Loughlin would return for a new Garage Sale Mystery movie this fall. Search & Seized, the 16th installment, premiered in 2019, so this franchise has been dormant for a little while. While some fans are very happy about this piece of news, a number of others took to the comments of the Instagram video announcement to share what other Hallmark project they feel needs to be revived:

Please tell me there’s hope for MYSTERY 101. Excited about this but mystery 101 would just be the cherry on top. -toninicolematta

that was my favorite!! It ended in such a cliffhanger. @hallmarkchannel please bring it back -conn_ita

My goodness yes. I miss it so much. -grace_gidman

co-signing this 💯 -alittlebitbrit

I would love them all to come back, at least long enough for some closure. -dinah.might

Like Garage Sale Mystery, Mystery 101 has a string of TV films, the last of which aired in 2021. The seventh and final film, Deadly History, ended pretty abruptly, leaving a lot of dangling plot threads. So, with one film series making a comeback, it’s understandable that fans would take this opportunity to try and talk up another one. Unfortunately, as much as I would love to see Mystery return as well, that might be difficult from a casting perspective.

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Jill Wagner, who starred in all seven films as college literature professor Amy Winslow, has since departed Hallmark for GAC, like many other network alums. All in all, Wagner has a relatively prominent role on the rival network, as she's starred in a slew of original films as recent as this past holiday season. Not only that, but the actress also has projects airing during the upcoming holiday season. Technically, it’s not impossible to resurrect Mystery 101 without Wagner, but it weird not to include her given she's a staple of the films. For now, check out the Garage Sale Mystery announcement:

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As for the fans, they're not only taking the opportunity to request the revival of one beloved film series. That's because a certain show has also been mentioned as well. One fan, ash13michelle, is hoping to see the comeback of a popular series that just wrapped its run, and I wouldn’t be surprised if more commenters jumped on that train:

Love this………Could we also bring back The Way Home?

Even though The Way Home just ended after four seasons, it seems like fans are not giving up on it so easily. I wouldn't scoff at the notion of the show coming back in some way, maybe via a spinoff of some kind. Of course, that's just a dream right now, and Hallmark hasn't given any indication that it'll expand that franchise.

Still, if Garage Sale Mystery can make a comeback, what does that say about other fan-favorite Hallmark projects just waiting to be revived? Let's hope that new movie will be worth the wait and that Loughlin might also find her way back into another Mystery 101 flick as well.