A When Calls The Heart Star Is Back On Set For Season 14, And I Love Their Fun Post

When Calls the Heart has been linked to baby news over the last couple of months due to several cast members welcoming little ones. Now, however, the beloved Hallmark series is making even more headlines in a way that has me pumped. Season 14, which is set to premiere next year, is officially gearing up for its production start. As the cast and crew return to Hope Valley, one star shared a fun video, and I can’t get enough of it.

Hallmark announced in December that their long-running romance drama would be back for Season 14, with Lori Loughlin returning as Abigail Stanton following her departure in Season 6. Now, four months after the Season 13 finale on the 2026 TV schedule, it seems like the ball has finally started rolling on the upcoming season. Pascale Hutton took to her Instagram to share a video from wardrobe, as she got all dolled up as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter:

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There's just something I find satisfying about seeing Hutton go from 2020s fashion to 1920s chic in the blink of an eye. It's a fun clip, but it's also a keen reminder that the WCTH cast members are not only playing characters but people who lived in a completely different period of time. Sure, that's obvious, but it's interesting to see a quick comparison like in Hutton's video.

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Hutton and much of the cast are known to share quite a lot of BTS content both during and after filming. So I'm hoping that over the next several months, fans like myself will be treated to more fun tidbits like Hutton's.

In the meantime, not too much is known about Season 14, aside from the fact that it'll show Abigail returning to Hope Valley. Ahead of that, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) finally got engaged in the Season 13 finale, so it's possible that a portion of the season could center on them preparing for their impending nuptials and possibly running into some obstacles along the way.

Season 13 had a season-long arc that kicked off with a wildfire that ultimately destroyed the neighboring town of Benson Hills. I'm wondering how the writers might be able to one-up that storyline in Season 14.

It'll unfortunately be a while before Hearties are actually able to check out the latest developments in Hope Valley. That's because the new season of WCTH won't premiere until 2027. So that's just another reason why I'm hoping Pascale Hutton and other cast members will share behind-the-scenes teases in the interim. After all, they've got to keep the fans exciting during the hiatus somehow.