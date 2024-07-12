Lucifer’s Tom Ellis Is Playing God In New Netflix Series, And It’s Honestly The Perfect Follow-up

Tom Ellis may no longer be Lucifer Morningstar, but his latest role sees him in another divine role. The actor was previously cast in Netflix’s new Exploding Kittens series, an adult animation based on the popular tabletop card game. In the series, he voices Godcat, and despite the differences, it’s actually the perfect follow-up.

In Exploding Kittens, Ellis’ God is cast down to Earth as a cat following his behavior in Heaven. Those with a Netflix subscription can watch the series now, as it just premiered on the 2024 TV schedule, and you don’t even need to have knowledge of the card game to binge it all. While it is weird to see Ellis as God after playing his rebellious son, this God is not your typical one.

When it comes to God in the Exploding Kittens world, it’s quickly realized that he is a bit peculiar. He wants to rule all, of course, but he is not the best at it. It’s even worse when he becomes a cat, but he isn’t letting that stop him. Exploding Kittens is certainly a unique series, and Ellis plays Godcat purr-fectly.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Overall, the premise is unconventional, and that’s not even including what actually happens in the series, because the card game itself is not like any other.

Lucifer was also not your typical supernatural series or procedural either, because the Devil solving crimes is not really the first plot you would think of when it comes to him. Without giving too much away, Ellis as Godcat is pretty weird and pretty great at the same time, and, in a way, even reminds me a bit of his time on Lucifer.

Tom Ellis being able to portray both Lucifer and God in completely different ways shows the range that he has as an actor.

Even though he is currently known as Godcat, I can't help but wonder if a return to Lucifer is in the cards (pun intended). Ellis shared what would get him to play Lucifer again while speaking with Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast. He revealed that if it were to be a movie, if the script was good, and if they weren’t doing it for the sake of doing it, he would consider it. Lucifer was saved from cancellation on numerous occasions, and he clearly still has a great relationship with Netflix, so you never know.

Fans should watch Exploding Kittens to see for themselves how Ellis carries himself as Godcat. It wouldn't be surprising if the show became one of Netflix's best series, but that’s for viewers to judge. It is a different role, to say the least, yet one that is the best follow-up for him after his time on the supernatural procedural.