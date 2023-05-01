Mad Men's January Jones Dancing In A Bikini Is The Summer Energy We All Need Right Now

January Jones is one of those stars in Hollywood who never seems to age . At 45, she’s still rocking a bikini and giving fans the summer energy we need right now. (Seriously I don’t know where you live but it could not warm up soon enough in my zip code.) Of course, Mad Men fans in particular have a slew of thoughts.

This weekend, the Mad Men and Last Man on Earth (which once tied together) star threw on a classic white bikini with scalloped edges and took to the great outdoors. Her hair blowing in the wind, she danced carefree to Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott’s “Antisocial.” The post blew up over the weekend, probably both because she looked great and because it was giving the summer vibes many of us have been ready for.

Mad Men fans were all over this post, with some of the top comments taking shots at Jon Hamm’s Don Draper, who is with Jones’ Betty early on in the series but who splits up with her part way through the AMC series after he cheats. Their relationship is contentious after that, as Betty stays in Don’s home after they split -- even after she’s remarried -- and later denies Don’s request to take the kids at the end of Mad Men. Some fans think Don Draper got it wrong, with some of the top comments on the post being:

"Dang how could Don Draper ever cheat on Betty."

"Don Draper dropped the ball."

"I dunno what Don Draper was thinking 😮"

Of course, like other women of a certain age before her, January Jones is a mom and leading lady who is not immune to trolls. Baywatch star Donna D’Errico clapped back at trolls upset she wore a bikini in her mid-fifties. While Jones is a decade younger, she’s still getting some of those comments as well, including one follower who wrote, “ She needs help. Seeking validation by posting half naked.”

The good news is that others were more supportive, writing, “Awwww yeah! It’s January Jones bikini season again!”

I’m more inclined to be in the latter group. The big trend this summer has seemed to be the black bikini, with Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian and more rocking the look . While it may be the year of the black bikini, I really like January Jones’ fresh take on swimwear. White’s still a neutral color, and one that pops with the actress' blonde hair. Plus, I’m always a big fan of anything scalloped, even if that look was already everywhere just a few short years ago. It's feminine without being cutesy, and I've been happy to see more of the style this season at places like Free People (opens in new tab) and Lulus (opens in new tab).

I’m hedging there will be more neutral swimsuit looks in the weeks to come, but I’m not sure any will hold a candle to the summer energy this one is giving. Though I'm more than happy to see what other styles are running around as summer swiftly approaches.