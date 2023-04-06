It's The Year Of The Black Bikini As Halle Berry, Sydney Sweeney And More Rock The Look

I can’t believe it’s warm enough for celebrities to already be busting out the bikini content, but it must be, because they have. I suppose fashion does start rolling out months in advance, and if the most recent posts from actors like Halle Berry, Sydney Sweeney and more are any indication, summer wear is very in vogue right now. This year, it also looks as if the black bikini is going to be king.

The bikini has been around for years – it’s reportedly dated to a post WWII era 1946 unveiling – and black bikinis themselves have been en vogue in the past. In fact, Demi Moore notably wore one on the big screen back in 2000 when she appeared in Charlie’s Angels opposite Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.

(Image credit: Sony)

What is old becomes new again; in fact, we already know that early aughts fashion is coming back in, and this includes the black bikini as well. Here’s Halle Berry giving major beach vibes in a recent Instagram post.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If you aren’t convinced a black bikini on its own is the look of the summer, try throwing on a cute shawls and a glass of champagne as accessories. Berry is undeniably doing this new trend justice, though I suppose fans shouldn’t be surprised. She’s not the first to throw on the look either. A few days ago, Bradley Cooper’s ex and famous model Irina Shayk threw on a similar bikini .

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Her look was accessorized with a necklace and wet hair. It was also giving a little underboob , which is certainly another on-trend fashion look right now, with other celebrities, including Rachel Zegler and Aubrey Plaza rocking underboob for certain events.

It's not just bikinis that are in, but the color black in swimwear, as Kim Kardashian and her sister aesthetically matched in the color for a recent post from a vacation the family took to the Bahamas. (Kim had on a bikini, Khloé wore a one-piece suit.)

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Sydney Sweeney actually has a brand new line of swimwear with Frankie’s Bikinis (opens in new tab), and she hasn’t been solely stuck on the black bikini in recent weeks. The brand does tout “sexy swimsuits” and this black number from the Euphoria actress certainly fits the bill. In fact, it's one step off from lingerie.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kristin Cavallari also notably went viral just a few weeks ago for sharing a black bikini post with the caption, “...but she’s a mother.” It was seemingly a nod to flack some moms take for keeping their bodies in shape and being proud of that even after kids are in the picture. Cavallari has three kids she shares with ex Jay Cutler.

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

There have been lots of different takes on the black bikini from lots of different celebrities. If you’re more of a plain and simple gal, I really like this ribbed suit from Beach Riot, which rocks the trend but is a bit less risqué than some of the looks the celebrities dared to throw on. (It also comes in other neutrals, if black isn’t your vibe.)

If you’re looking to rock everything your Mama gave you, there’s plenty of options for that too. This Indah suit is actually even more party in the back than in the front, believe it or not. But it covers enough that the only thing you need to be concerned about is tan lines.

The nice thing about a black bikini is that it’s a color that looks good on everyone, it’s a classic look that will survive more than just one season. Oh and you can get it in a lot of styles, including a high-waisted bikini. I particularly like this one from PatBo, (opens in new tab) which adds hardware for interest.

Meanwhile, I’m guessing that black will continue to be the color of the swim season as the weather heats up, so if you haven't perused Amazon (opens in new tab) or other websites in your budget range, best get to it One thing is for certain: celebrities are most definitely ready for summer.