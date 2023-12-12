Ahead Of Magnum P.I.'s Series Finale, Perdita Weeks Talks 'Good News' On The Way Before The End

Magnum P.I. is quickly approaching the end of Season 5B after the planned premiere in the 2024 TV season was changed to fall 2023. Unfortunately for fans, the Season 5 finale will also be the series finale, and only three episodes are left before the final credits roll. Perdita Weeks, who directed the episode that airs on December 13 as well as played Juliet Higgins across all five seasons, opened up about what's still on the way, including some "very good news."

The show was cancelled for the second time back in June, before the second half of Season 5 even debuted in the 2023 TV schedule. At the time, there was no guarantee that Magnum P.I. wasn't going to end on a painful cliffhanger, and Jay Hernandez had been optimistic about the show reaching the 100-episode milestone in a sixth season when speaking to CinemaBlend. Based on what Perdita Weeks previewed to TVLine, there are still reasons for fans to be optimistic, even if the clock is ticking. She said:

There's a bit of a rollercoaster, somewhat like a bump in the road. An unexpected bump. But there's also some very good news and a happy ending, I think, that I hope people will be happy with.

Bumps in the road are pretty much the norm for Magnum and Higgins, but fans can take some comfort in Weeks' comments about good news and a happy ending. Her comments echo what showrunner Eric Guggenheim previously said about the series finale, when he noted that he thinks the ending is satisfying and he didn't want to conclude on a cliffhanger. The actress didn't confirm if the "very good news" could be an engagement for one of the three happy couples of the show, but she also didn't deny it!

Magnum P.I. has shown Magnum and Higgins looking ahead to a future with kids in it, so I wouldn't be surprised if they take a big step forward in the series finale. Especially after a recent episode beautifully answered a Miggy question! Perdita Weeks went on to share how she thinks fans will be feeling about the finale:

I think it's bittersweet. Obviously it's sad that it's over but at the same time, I think we've ended it in a really great place. There's a nice bit of resolution, I hope. I feel good about it. I said to Eric Guggenheim that I think whilst it's a shame obviously not to keep working on this show, I'm very happy with where we've left it. I feel pleased for the characters, where everyone is. I think it's nice.

According to the showrunner earlier in the fall, Magnum P.I. wasn't being shopped around for a second rescue, after NBC stepped in to save the Jay Hernandez drama after CBS gave it the axe in 2022. So, fans can take some solace in the fact that Perdita Weeks was pleased with where everybody ends up at the end of the finale, even if those stories won't continue into a sixth season.

Personally, I still wish that there was more time to explore Sam Bedrosian, the new bad guy played by Better Call Saul's Patrick Fabian who fits the description from Jay Hernandez of a problematic character who could stick around in the long run. With three episodes remaining, there's certainly not a lot of time left.

The next new episode of Magnum P.I. is called "Extracurricular Activities" and airs on Wednesday, December 13 at 9 p.m. ET as Perdita Weeks' directorial debut. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the drama streaming, with Season 5 available via Peacock Premium subscription and Seasons 1-4 with Amazon Freevee.