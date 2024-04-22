Survivor changed the TV world forever, and is still considered one of the best reality shows of all time. The series is showing no signs of slowing down, airing two new seasons on CBS per year (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). We're in the middle of a new season, with fans tasked with how to watch Survivor 46. But there' one major problem I'm having with the entire cast of Survivor Season 46, and not just the recently ousted ones.

I'm a hardcore Survivor fan, and I'm bound to enjoy any new season of the series. Season 46 is no exception, and there are some big personalities on the cast. But by and large I feel like this new batch of castaways are feeling themselves just a little too much. Is nobody scared of host/showrunner Jeff Probst anymore?

Casting has changed in the New Era, with Survivor having more diversity and inclusion than it ever had before. I've loved this change, but think that the strong personalties in Season 46 are a little too confident. And the problem started early on in the season.

Some of the most legendary Survivor players have swagger, such as Boston Rob or The Traitors' Parvati Shallow. But it's usually after they've made some big moves or returned for their second or third game. But the cast of Survivor 45 showboated a bit from the jump, including some serious trash talk ahead of Immunity Challenges and even sassing Probst.

Soda was definitely guilty of this, as she and the Nami tribe's penchant for winning made them cocky. And while watching the Yanu tribe fail over and over again, this made for a frustrating audience experience.

There's a few other big examples of the current Survivor castaways feeling their oats too much for my liking. For example Survivor lookalike Liz can't stop talking about how rich she is at any given point. This seems like a huge Survivor mistake, one that'll keep her from winning if she makes it to Final Tribal.

I've also got to talk about Q for a bit, who also has a bizarre sense of self considering how dismal his track record on Survivor 46 has been. For the past few episodes he's been boasting about how he's changing the game as a whole... which I truly do not see. And seeing him wax poetic about the tribe's game of hide and seek was seriously cringeworthy. Then there was the Q skirt, which was funny but once again proves that he's high on his own supply. It's clear to me that Q thinks of himself as a future All-Star, despite how many mistakes he's made along the way.

We'll just have to see how the rest of Survivor 46's season goes down, and if the ego displayed by some of the contestants end up being for good reason. New episodes air Wednesdays on CBS. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.