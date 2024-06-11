Mariska Hargitay And Christopher Meloni Have A Cute Law And Order Moment That'll Make Your Day

With the Law & Order shows on break until the fall, fans are likely turning to their Peacock subscriptions to get their fix and keep occupied. They will also likely be preparing to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime strictly on the streamer come Season 5, because it might mean fewer crossovers with SVU and less time between Olivia and Elliot. However, whether the shows continue to bring these fan-favorite characters together or not, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are still hanging out in real life, as they demonstrated with a cute L&O moment that will truly make your day.

The longtime friends and former on-screen partners (who even auditioned for L&O together) were recently hanging out, and Meloni documented the experience on his Instagram for one particular reason. He and Hargitay were greeted by a pianist who started playing the iconic Law & Order theme song, and Meloni captioned that they were “always at work.” They got a real kick out of it, especially Hargitay, who was bopping along to the infectious theme, as you can see below:

Despite working in the franchise for two decades, neither of them seems to be tired of it, and I can’t say I blame them. Plenty of fans took to the comments to share their love for the video and the iconic duo too:

The official Law & Order account also commented with this accurate message:

Since there wasn’t an on-screen reunion for Bensler in the most recent Law & Order seasons, fans have been itching for anything they can get between Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

The two did reunite just ahead of the finales, so at least there’s that. Hargitay also previously revealed a key Bensler moment that was improvised during SVU’s early days, which came after Kathy gave birth following an accident. Now that the shows are on hiatus, it seems like the beloved actors are still not getting breaks from each other or the franchise, and they like it that way.

Once the Law & Order shows start back up again on the 2024 TV schedule, it may be hard to get another reunion going, mostly because SVU and Organized Crime will no longer be on the same platform. However, it's not impossible as both series will still be filming in New York and very likely in the same studio, meaning that a reunion is in the cards.

If the two were able to keep up a friendship after Meloni initially left Law & Order: SVU, not much should change when Law & Order: OC moves to Peacock, except for the latter having longer episodes and potentially even darker storylines. It will be something to get used to, but their relationship, sweet personal moments like this and the theme song shall never change.