How Martha Stewart’s Daughter Reacted After Finding Out Her 81-Year-Old Mother Was Asked To Take Photos For Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Though the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue doesn’t have quite the same amount of eye-catching pop culture sway that it did in decades past, the one-off special is certainly still capable of surprising fans when it counts. This year brought in a plethora of superstars who definitely know how to rock a beach look, with arguably the biggest surprise in the bunch being the queen of home entertainers and beyond, Martha Stewart . But while it may have been a shock to the outside world, the businesswoman’s own daughter didn’t seem to be too thrown by the news. Moms deserve support!

Speaking with Variety about the ins and the outs tied to her day of swimsuit modeling, Stewart was asked if that kind of request had ever been tossed her way before, which she denied, saying:

Never. When they called, I asked my daughter, Alexis, if I should do it and she said, “Cool.” She didn’t say, “Are you crazy?” I thought that was the best response.

Many people, if not most, likely wouldn’t have that same cucumber-cool energy if the tables were turned and it was their own mothers posing that same question. Not that the majority of people’s moms are destined for Sports Illustrated covers of any capacity. In fact, it’s usually the other way around, with the parent having to react to the news that their child will be taking on such a body-positive project.

The point here in all this is: way to be an open-minded team player, Alexis! It doesn’t seem like Martha Stweart would ever be weighed down with self-confidence issues, but having a close and trusted family member sharing their support can still go a long way. After all, she can know full well how good she looks in a swimsuit while still not feeling great about showing it off to the rest of the world. It’s hard out here for an 82-year-old thirst trap ( who only learned what a thirst trap was after becoming one ).

Perhaps luckily for Alexis, she'll never have to worry about her mom asking her opinions about joining any publications whose wardrobes are even skimpier than bikinis. Here's what Stewart had to say when asked if Playboy ever came knocking.

No. I would never have done Playboy because I found that a very improper magazine because I was brought up a prude. We were very conservative. When we changed our clothes, we closed the bedroom door. We were not overt – except my middle sister was overt.

Anyone who twice uses the word "overt" in any way that describes being provocative is...probably not destined for X-rated entertainment. But despite all that, Stewart still hopes for her inclusion in the issue to serve as an life-adjusting inspiration for other women to rethink what they may be capable of in the future, rather than relying on the past to inform things.

Along with Martha Stewart, Megan Fox wowed fans as two of the five cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, with Fox’s appearance drawing a short and sweet response from Machine Gun Kelly . The issue also features Top Chef ’s Padma Lakshmi in a bikini , marking a career moment that the 52-year-old celeb candidly thought would have happened far earlier, as well as LSU basketball headline-maker Angel Reese, who rocked her team colors in the mag.