Mayim Bialik And Melissa Rauch Are Getting A Big Bang Theory Reunion On Night Court, And This Storyline Sounds Hilariously Wild

While not every TV reboot and revival has the goods to survive beyond that all-important first season, Melissa Rauch's NBC sitcom Night Court will be kicking off its third season when it hits the 2024 TV schedule in November. And beyond all the sweet reunions and returns from past cast members of the '90s hit, it'll bring the latest and potentially greatest Big Bang Theory reunion opportunity yet, with Mayim Bialik set to join in as a guest star.

Not only will she be guest-starring in Night Court, but it'll actually be Mayim Bialik heading to Judge Abby Stone's corner of the legal-verse, as she'll be playing herself for an upcoming episode that doesn't yet have a premiere date announced. But here's what fans should know.

Bialik Is Playing Herself, And Abby Is Apparently A Fan

I can't quite tell if this is fully meta, or if it's somehow anti-meta, but when Mayim Bialik enters the Night Court-verse, it doesn't sound like the show will lean into her latter-day sitcom successes with Big Bang, and will instead play up her child-actor era as the lead on Blossom. (No huge surprise there, since Blossom is NBC and Big Bang is WB/CBS.)

When the actress enters Abby's courtroom as a defendant, it's initially a good time for the judge, as she was a huge Blossom fan as a kid. We don't yet know exactly why Bialik is being taken to court, but it may have something to do with the episode's big reveal.

As it turns out...Mayim Bialik is stalking Abby Stone! Dun-dun-DUN! I gotta think that stalking a judge makes for a pretty lofty offense, so it's bonkers that the actress is playing herself instead of a fictional identity. I mean, I assume it'll all get swept away comedically and without any real threats forming, but still. I really hope this means Jenna von Oÿ or Joey Lawrence will also be popping in.

Or, considering this is the second major Big Bang Theory reunion to happen on Night Court — Kunal Nayyar appeared in Season 2 — maybe the show will surprise audiences by bringing Jim Parsons out as well. Which probably seems more likely than him reprising Sheldon in another TBBT spinoff.

It Won't Just Be A Big Bang Theory Reunion For Mayim Bialik

While the majority of TV viewers will most easily recognize Mayim Bialik's time on Night Court as a Big Bang Theory meet-up, she actually worked with someone else in the cast far earlier, though not as early as Blossom. She'll also be reuniting with John Larroquette, who portrayed her character's father in his post-Court sitcom The John Larroquette Show.

The series ran for four seasons, from 1993-1996, with Bialik serving in a recurring role as the titular recovering alcoholic character's teen offspring Rachel. Amusingly enough, Joey Lawrence did guest-star on that sitcom, which only adds fuel to my hopes that he shows up in Night Court for no good reason. Also among my bigger hopes for this episode: Dan Fielding doesn't try to hit on Rachel.

Both Night Court and The Big Bang Theory are among CinemaBlend's ranking of the 100 Best Sitcoms of All Time, and it's always fun to watch reunions like this, since they tend to go a little over the top. Here's hoping Bialik's stalking skills aren't as top notch as Amy Farrah Fowler's physics smarts.

Night Court Season 3 will premiere on NBC on Thursday, November 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.