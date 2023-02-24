Mayim Bialik Takes Over Jeopardy Hosting Duties, But Ken Jennings' Return Date Has Already Been Confirmed

Ken Jennings held down the fort on Jeopardy!’s syndicated episodes longer than anticipated from when the plan was originally announced for how he and Mayim Bialik would split their co-hosting duties . The Blossom alum, meanwhile, was still carrying out important business for the show, as she led the way for Ike Barinholtz’s run to secure $1 million for charity on Celebrity Jeopardy! Bialik has now taken over the daytime episodes, however, and while some may be sad to see Jeopardy!’s GOAT stepping away for a bit, Jennings’ fans can rest assured that his hiatus will be short-lived.

Mayim Bialik returned to the lectern on February 20 to host the High School Reunion Tournament, in which 27 former Teen Tournament contestants will return as young adults to face off against each other for the chance at $100,000. The tournament wraps Thursday, March 9, and Jeopardy! producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss confirmed on the Inside Jeopardy! (opens in new tab) podcast that champion Stephen Webb will continue his run the following day, with Ken Jennings at the helm. In her words:

Stephen will return along with Ken Jennings on March 10 in syndication. We’re looking forward to seeing if Stephen’s streak can continue.

Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Colorado, had won three games for a total $80,631 in winnings before the start of the High School Reunion Tournament, and it’ll only be a couple of weeks before we see how much further he can go.

Ken Jennings’ quick return is surely welcome news to many. Some former champions have spoken about their preference for the Jeopardy! record-holder to host games, and viewers certainly seem to enjoy his brand of humor . However, Jennings’ episodes haven’t been without some bumps in the road. The host was recently forced to defend himself over two separate incidents — one in which fans thought he gave a hint to a contestant , and another where many thought he had misread a clue.

He also got called out for “slamming” The Price Is Right — prompting a response from executive producer Michael Davies — and through no fault of his own, Ken Jennings was responsible for reading one of the most awkwardly-worded Final Jeopardy! clues I’ve seen. Jeopardy! fans have definitely been known to bring out their pitchforks when they suspect a mistake has been made or advantage given to another player, so hopefully Ken Jennings is enjoying a little time to breathe easy outside of the crosshairs of social media.