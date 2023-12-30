10 Shows Like Suits And How To Watch Them

If you’re like much of the population with a Netflix subscription , then you probably spent at least a few days this year doing one thing with it: binging Suits. The legal drama landed on the service in late June and basically became the biggest thing in streaming for several weeks on end. That streaming success for the series (which ran from 2011 through 2019 on USA, and starred Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and many others) has led to talks of a new series set in the Suits universe . But, we know that the wait for that (if it even comes to fruition) will be rather long.

Fans of the original show are likely still looking for more entertainment like the kind they got from the hard-working attorneys of Pearson Specter Litt (or any of the other names of their firm, which must have changed at least a dozen times over the course of the show), and we’re here to help! Let’s talk about 10 shows like Suits that you can watch right now, and start with another USA original that might be continuing soon .

White Collar

Though not a legal drama, per se (don’t worry, there are several on this list), White Collar is very much in the vein of Suits. The 2009-2014 series follows forger/con artist/thief extraordinaire Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) once he’s finally captured by FBI Special Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) and begins acting as both Burke’s informant on the criminal activities of others, and an official FBI consultant.

This show was my jam the entire time it was on. It really has everything: the likable White Collar cast and their characters (who develop over time), a push/pull dynamic between Neal and Peter that changes as the show goes on, cool secondary characters/villains/cases to be solved, and all of that is wrapped in a dramatic bow that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It should be right up a Suits-lover’s alley.

Stream White Collar on Hulu.

Stream White Collar on Freevee through Amazon.

Burn Notice

Burn Notice is another USA Original (2007-2013) that has my heart, but this one is considerably more action-packed than either Suits or White Collar. Here we focus on long-time spy Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan), who finds himself “burned,” a.k.a fired from the intelligence agency he worked for. Unable to rely on his usual contacts and help from the government, he’s also stuck in his hometown of Miami as he tries to figure out who burned him and why, and who he can still trust.

This is another drama where the strong relationships between characters, a la Suits, is a big plus, as Michael doesn’t have to lone-wolf it through all six seasons, but has help from his ex-girlfriend Fiona (Gabrielle Anwar) and good buddy Sam (Bruce Campbell), who are both ex-spies, and his very concerned mother, Madeline (Sharon Gless). Plus, you get a revolving door of amazing bad guys, frothy spy action, great twists, and leads you can’t help but always root for.

Stream Burn Notice on Hulu.

Stream Burn Notice on Freevee through Amazon.

L.A. Law

If you’re currently thinking, "Where are the other engrossing legal shows with complex relationships (sometimes of a romantic nature) between lead characters, political jockeying within the firm and can’t miss cases," then the oldie but goodie L.A. Law is where I’m taking you next. From prolific drama creator Steven Bochco (and executive produced/written in part by famed wacky legal show creator David E. Kelly), L.A. Law (which ran on NBC from 1986-1994) followed the inter-office politics, romances, and cases of the influential attorneys and staff at the L.A. law firm McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak.

L.A. Law revolutionized what a legal show could be. While you will definitely get some intense cases, and episodes that deal with serious issues of the time, some of the drama is infused with true weirdo humor you wouldn’t expect (one character dies by falling down an elevator shaft in the building, you guys). Like Suits, it has a large, highly-watchable cast, and stories that will keep your eyes glued to the TV.

Stream L.A. Law on Hulu.

Perception

Perception sees us follow professor/neuropsychiatrist (who deals with hallucinations from his schizophrenia) Daniel Pierce (Eric McCormack) as he’s enlisted by former student Kate Moretti (Rachael Leigh Cook), now an FBI agent, to help solve some of the bureau’s most complicated cases. Luckily, Daniel is able to use his hallucinations to help him see patterns and make connections he wouldn’t otherwise be able to make.

This TNT series, which ran from 2012-2015, is perfect for those who like to put together clues, and it’s also great for Suits fans who want to follow a tight knit group of characters with complicated lives.

Stream Perception on Freevee through Amazon.

The Good Wife

When Alicia Florrick’s (Julianna Margulies) husband becomes embroiled in a very public political corruption and sex scandal and ends up in prison, she returns to her former career as a lawyer to provide an income for her family.

With strong performances from top to bottom (including Christine Baranski, Josh Charles, Archie Panjabi, and many others) The Good Wife struck a character-driven chord with viewers and critics, leading to an incredibly successful seven-season run (2009-2016) on CBS and a spinoff that those with a Paramount+ subscription can enjoy. Suits lovers should enjoy every part of this show, especially the relationship between Alicia and old friend/fellow attorney, Will (Charles).

Stream The Good Wife on Freevee through Amazon.

Stream The Good Fight on Paramount+.

Castle

There was a time when you couldn’t miss news on Castle, the ABC hit that saw ebullient mystery novelist Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion) join by-the-book NYPD detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) to help solve cases, even though their personalities often led to clashes.

Castle ran for eight seasons (2009-2016), and Suits watchers who miss the frequent tête-à-têtes between Mike and Rachel (not to mention those of Harvey and Donna) will enjoy watching Richard and Kate slowly go from getting under each other’s skin to getting into each other’s pants.

Stream Castle on Hulu.

Boston Legal

Here’s another David E. Kelley legal drama for you, which also has some of those wacky comedic stylings seen in L.A. Law and many of the other shows he’s worked on. Boston Legal had five seasons (2004-2008) on ABC, and sees the somewhat slimy Alan Shore (James Spader) do whatever it takes to win his difficult cases for Crane, Poole & Schmidt. Meanwhile the antics of his lively and unconventional best friend, Denny Crane (William Shatner), lead many in the firm to attempt (and frequently fail) to rein him in.

So, you binged all of Suits and are really missing those stirring courtroom moments ? Well, Boston Legal is for you!

Stream Boston Legal on Hulu.

Chuck

And we’re back to something more spy-actiony that will still give you an interesting group of characters with intriguing relationships and backstories. Chuck ran on NBC for five seasons (2007-2012), and brought viewers along as smart but unambitious retail computer service expert Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) finds all the secrets of the CIA and NSA downloaded into his brain, leading to him being assigned government handlers (Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin) and living a secret life as a spy.

If you want to kick things up in the action department and add some levity, but still desire absorbing cases and an ensemble of characters with interpersonal ties that grow stronger over time, give Chuck a shot.

Stream Chuck on Amazon.

Stream Chuck on Max.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Based on the Michael Connelly novels of the same name, The Lincoln Lawyer is a recent Netflix hit that subscribers have really taken to. The drama (created by David E. Kelley) follows criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel García-Rulfo) as he works hard for his clients… often from the back of his Lincoln Navigator. Suits lovers will enjoy the strong characters, cases and courtroom drama.

Stream The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.

Pearson

Last, but certainly not least, this list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Pearson, the unfortunately one-season spinoff that focused on former Suits mainstay Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) after being disbarred and leaving New York for Chicago, where she’s become the new mayor’s fixer. Her desire to win, however, frequently clashes with her craving to do the right thing.

This 2019 show offers a natural continuation of Jessica’s story for Suits fans who really missed having her around for the last three seasons of the show.

Stream Pearson on Peacock.

This is hardly every show that will be a good fit for those who’ve already made their way through of Suits, but it’s a great start that’ll keep them occupied for hours on end.