‘You’re Lucky If You Get The Chance To Work With People You Love’: Melissa Peterman Gets Candid About Reuniting With Reba McEntire On Television

An on-screen Reba reunion is finally happening. It was recently reported that NBC gave a series order to Reba McEntire’s new show, Happy Place. The series will bring together McEntire and the producing team from Reba, as well as the singer's co-star Melissa Peterman. While the two worked together on a Lifetime movie in 2022, a television series is a different playing field. Now, Peterman is getting candid about the reunion and how grateful she is.

McEntire and Peterman portrayed Reba Hart and Barbra Jean Hart, respectively, on all six seasons of the WB/CW sitcom in the early ‘00s. The duo have remained close since then, and when Peterman spoke to ET about the series pick-up it was obvious that that sentiment was definitely still true. She expressed her excitement about doing Happy’s Place with McEntire and the Reba team, and you can just feel all of the love:

Amazing! I get to work with Reba and our team, and I'm so excited! It's whole new characters, a whole new scenario, and a lot of our same team. The dynamic is gonna be that dynamic that we have, that natural one. You're lucky if you get one chance to work with people you love and have it be received so well and still sort of live on, but I've had more than that, and I mean, I feel like the luckiest.

It was previously announced that Peterman was cast in the new series, but at the time, it hadn't been ordered so it was unknown if McEntire and Peterman would really be able to work together beyond the pilot. Now that the show is actually happening, it sounds like a dream for Peterman.

Despite Reba ending 17 years ago, the cast is still as tight, and they are taking opportunities to work together again. It just shows that the chemistry they had on-screen reflected off-screen, and it’s going to be exciting to see the two work together on this new show.

With Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, and the producing team from Reba all doing Happy’s Place, could this mean even more reunions from Reba could happen? It’s always a possibility, but it might be a bit early to plan that out, considering the show did just get a series order.

All around, this show will be a fun one to watch, as it will follow a woman inheriting her father’s restaurant but not being in a happy place herself, as she discovers her new business partner is her half-sister she didn’t know she had.

As of now, there isn’t a premiere date for Happy’s Place, so fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see that Reba reunion. The wait will be worth it, however. Even though it’s not a Reba reboot, it sounds like it will be a very entertaining series. Melissa Peterman is as excited as ever, and I have a feeling she isn’t the only one.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, more information will be released soon about Happy’s Place, but in the meantime, Netflix subscribers can watch all six seasons of Reba. It’s unclear if Happy’s Place will be on the 2024 TV schedule later this year, but as we learn more about its premiere, we'll be sure to keep you posted.