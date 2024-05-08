NBC Just Gave Great News To Lopez Vs Lopez And Reba McEntire’s New Show, But It’s Bad News For One Sitcom

As part of the 2024 TV schedule , NBC has plenty of comedy shows in its lineup to keep audiences laughing and entertained. Like so many networks have been doing amid May sweeps as of late, its been setting the table for its fall schedule. On the positive side of that, George Lopez’s sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez, as well as Reba McEntire’s new show received some good news. And, on the other hand, a freshman sitcom was at the receiving end of a less-than-desirable decision.

There's Good News for George Lopez and Reba McEntire

George Lopez's show sees him sharing the screen with his real-life daughter, Mayan, as the two play an estranged father and daughter trying to renew their relationship. Despite this sitcom arguably being one of NBC’s best comedies, there was still a lot of speculation regarding whether Lopez vs. Lopez would get renewed for Season 3 . Viewers have had to wait for an announcement since the second season ended in March.

But fans of the comedy series are in luck, as NBC announced that George Lopez’s multi-camera sitcom will get a third season. And how can it not? The star’s “hands-on” approach to comedy apparently helped the series reach nearly 10 million viewers across all platforms. Not only that, but it's also the top-rated broadcast program among English-dominant Hispanic households. With stats like that, you can see why the Peacock network decided to stay in business with the veteran funnyman.

Meanwhile, country singer Reba McEntire has been making moves within the TV sphere as of late. Over the years, she's, of course, become famous for her leading roles on the likes of Reba, Malibu Country and Big Sky. McEntire also joined The Voice as a coach in Season 24.

Now, NBC has picked up her new sitcom, Happy’s Place. The multi-camera sitcom follows a woman inheriting her father’s restaurant but not being in a happy place herself. That's because she discovers that her new business partner is he half-sister (played by Blue Beetle’s Belissa Escobedo) she didn’t know she had. As McEntire will reunite with the team who produced her eponymous 2001 sitcom for six seasons, I can understand the decision to give this project the greenlight.

What Sitcom Won't Be Joining Lopez Vs. Lopez And Happy Place?

Mike O’Malley’s NBC series, Extended Family, premiered in December. Starring Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer in the lead, it centers around a divorced couple navigating the challenges of co-parenting. Those wondering if there would be a future for EF after its inaugural season concluded on March 26th should know that it's been axed. Per an NBC press release, the program was not one of the offerings included in the 2024-2025 schedule.

At this point, there's been no formal explanation as to why the comedy was cut. However, we may be able to assume that it didn't perform as strongly ratings-wise as the network would've liked. Also part of the cast were Scrubs veteran Donald Faison and Timeless star Abigail Spencer. On the whole, 13 episodes were produced for its sole season.

It's unfortunate, but these renewals and cancellations happen every year. Looking ahead though, it'll be exciting to see what George Lopez and Reba McEntire's shows have to offer during the upcoming TV season.