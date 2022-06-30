A Reba Reunion Is Coming To Reba McEntire's New Lifetime Project

It's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since Reba McEntire's appropriately named sitcom Reba came to an end. While the series has lived on in the form of streaming repeats and TikTok fame, there are few things TV fans love more than seeing former co-stars back together on the small screen. And now we know that will indeed be happening for McEntire, who will be joined by her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman for a new Lifetime movie! (And not even one from the network's star-studded Christmas catalog.)

Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, who portrayed Reba Nell Hart and Barbra Jean Hart on Reba, respectively, will go from playing reluctant friends to portraying sisters when they reunite for the new Lifetime film The Hammer, according to TVLine. Inspired by the circuit judge Kim Wanker, whose boasts the titular nickname, the film will star McEntire as the outspoken “appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada,” Kim Wheeler, whose brand of justice is her signature trait. What's more, she'll also executive produce the flick.

(Image credit: The WB)

Peterman, meanwhile, will play Kim's sister Kris, a brothel owner who becomes the prime suspect in the case surrounding a former judge's death. This obviously won't fall into the same sitcom tone that Reba fans are used to, which should make it more unique than having them show up together in another multi-cam comedy.

Among the rest of The Hammer's cast is Kay Shioma Metchie (Totally Normal) and Reba McEntire's IRL boyfriend, Rex Linn, known to TV fans of late for roles in Young Sheldon and Better Call Saul. Given the film appears to not have gone into production yet, it's unknown when a premiere date will be announced.

Reba ran from 2001-2007, airing six seasons total and over 120 episodes. The series aired on The WB for the majority of the run before airing its final season on The CW following the WB and UPN merger. Despite the sitcom ending a while ago, Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman have remained close. During the initial COVID lockdown at the height of the pandemic in April 2020, the two teamed up for a fun social distancing sketch that McEntire posted to her social media. They reprised their beloved roles, putting smiles on fans’ faces during a dark time.

2022 is proving to be a busy year for McEntire, one of many country singers with actings skills have been put to the test. The singer released her CD and DVD My Chains Are Gone earlier this year, for which she performed some of the most beloved hymns of all time. As of now, she has no upcoming tour dates, which is okay since she will be busy on television. Along with The Hammer, McEntire was recently cast as Sunny Brick for the upcoming third season of ABC's Big Sky, where she will be a series regular. She has also been recurring in CBS' Young Sheldon along with her hubby since 2020.

Melissa Peterman, meanwhile, is perhaps best known in the intervening years for starring in ABC Family/Freeform's Baby Daddy, which ended in 2017. She's appeared in a slew of shows as both an actress, a judge, and a performer — from Last Man Standing to The Singing Bee to Worst Cooks in America — and can also currently be seen in a recurring capacity on Young Sheldon.

Seeing Reba and BJ back again will be something to look forward to, so hopefully, Lifetime announces a premiere date for The Hammer soon! In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to see what else to watch!