Reba Fans Rejoice! Reba McEntire Talks Reunion Plans For Beloved Sitcom

Reba McEntire has had an incredibly varied career in entertainment, but her sitcom Reba may be the most beloved part of her body of work. In the age of reboots, reimaginings, and reunions, fans of the beloved sitcom have been clamoring to see McEntire and her TV family back together again. And of course, the titular star has fielded plenty of questions regarding if (or when) the entire cast could reunite following the show's series finale in 2007. Now, after years of questions, McEntire is really opening about reunion plans for her eponymous comedy.

The country music legend spoke about a possible reunion while promoting her upcoming concert tour on The Bobby Bones Show., and it seems that fans may have some reason to be cautiously optimistic. Apparently, the entertainment extraordinaire and former mother-in-law of Kelly Clarkson has been trying to get something together:

We’ve been trying really hard to do a reboot on the Reba show, because I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years. It was fun. The cast, the crew — everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people. And we wanted to get back together, like a reunion, and have fun.

While it's far from a confirmation, there's reason to be excited, and it seems like the country music icon is just as excited to reunite the cast and crew as fans are to see it. I'd imagine that there's definitely a place for such a continuation series in this current TV and streaming landscape. And shows like Fuller House and the Will & Grace revival prove that viewers are more than keen to revisit classic sitcom characters after years of being without them.

The WB/CW sitcom, which ran from 2001 to 2007, saw the star play the titular role of Reba Hart, who was dealing with post-divorce life after her husband cheated on her with his dental hygienist. At the same time, the family dealt with her eldest daughter, Cheyenne, and her football player boyfriend, Van, becoming teenage parents. The show also focused on Hart raising her two younger children while still interacting with her ex and his new lady love. The show received acclaim early on and even scored the “Fancy” singer a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the first season.

Despite the series having been off the air for more than a decade, the cast has reunited in other ways. Reba McEntire and Barbara Jean actress Melissa Peterman hosted the first season of the country music star’s podcast Living and Learning. The former co-stars reunited again for the Lifetime movie The Hammer where McEntire will play tough-as-nails judge Kim Wheeler with Peterman playing her brothel-owning sister, Kris, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a former judge.

The entire cast has been busy in the 15 years since the series ended. Reba McEntire herself will now star as Sunny Brick in Season 3 of ABC’s Big Sky after having guest-starred on other shows like Young Sheldon. Coincidentally, Peterman currently recurs on the CBS sitcom and previously starred on the ABC Family sitcom Baby Daddy. McEntire's TV daughter, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, currently stars on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, while her TV son-in-law, Steve Howey, is popping up in the Netflix vampire film Day Shift with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco later this year

Fans will have to wait and see if the beloved can get the original cast back together.