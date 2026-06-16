Melissa Rauch Reveals The Key ‘Last-Minute’ Changes She Made Before Auditioning To Play Big Bang Theory’s Bernadette
The actress recently revealed the changes she made.
Melissa Rauch's Bernadette is one of the most memorable additions to The Big Bang Theory, as Howard's eventual wife became a beloved character. As the 2026 TV schedule awaits a new entry in the TBBT universe, Rauch recently reflected on the time she went out for the role and laid out the key changes she made at the last minute. All in all, those tweaks seemingly made all the difference in her audition.
Rauch was a guest on The Big Bang Theory Podcast and got in the weeds about her road to playing Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on the long-running CBS sitcom. The Bronze star was asked if she could remember the original character description for Bernadette, and she dropped some key details. Based on Rauch's recollection, much of Bernadette's personality remained intact:
Melissa Rauch, who used her normal speaking voice during the podcast, only had that to go on for the audition. So, needless to say, she did have some wiggle room to try some things when it came to her audition. And, luckily for us, she eventually made the character her own.
Hollywood auditions are often odd because actors sit in a room with a number of other people who, at times, largely resemble them due to the requirements of the casting directors. Looking for a way to differentiate herself from the pack, Rauch said she turned to her glasses and decided to pitch up her voice for the reading:
She added that she hadn't had an audition in months leading up to that, which might've made her more eager to secure a job. Little did she know she'd end up being a key character on one of the most successful modern sitcoms of this era, to the point that executives openly expressed disappointment about it ending after 12 seasons.
While she laid the groundwork for Bernadette's key traits, Melissa Rauch admitted that the character evolved after that successful audition. She also gave a shoutout to her mom, who actually inspired one of the shrewd changes she made for the audition:
The rest, as they say, is history. The Big Bang Theory led to Young Sheldon, which then led to Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and now we have Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on the way for those with an HBO Max subscription. While we don't know if Rauch will reprise her role as Bernadette, the wacky trailer for Stuart's adventure hints we could see the original cast appear as alternate versions of themselves.
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It would be great to see Melissa Rauch on a show again, especially after the cancellation of her Night Court revival. Honestly, it would be great to see a lot of the TBBT crew back, though it's understandable if they don't want to jump back into a series they were all a part of for so long. Then again, the thought of Rauch donning those glasses and pitching up her voice again is just too delightful for me to get out of my head.
All seasons of The Big Bang Theory are available to stream over on HBO Max. Make sure to get subscribed ahead of the arrival of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which premieres on July 23rd.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.