Stuart Fails To Save The Universe (Smartly) Killed Off A Big Bang Character, And I'm Pumped About What It Opens The Door For

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stuart Fails To Save The Universe episode "Spoiler: Gary Dies." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe got off to a hot start, bringing back a major character from The Big Bang Theory only to kill him off later. Raj Koothrappali made his big return to the 2026 TV schedule, though he was a lot different than fans may remember, and he died quickly. While that was shocking, I am thrilled about the doors it potentially opens.

Stuart was on a mission to save the universe after it was thrust upon him by another version of himself from the same universe as where The Big Bang Theory takes place. For all intents and purposes, this Stuart is largely the same as the one fans remember, minus the fact that everyone here lived in a post-apocalyptic wasteland that had giant moths and other fearsome creatures. Here's how the first leg of the adventure played out, and what it sets the stage for in future episodes.

How Raj Died On Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

(Image credit: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

Stuart and friends crossed paths with Raj when they were taken captive in an effort to try to fix the universe. They learned the universe was broken thanks to a quantum device built by Leonard, Sheldon, and Howard, and Raj believed he had a way to fix it. They just had to find the device, but there was one major obstacle in their way.

Barry Kripke, the jerk character from The Big Bang Theory, had seized power when the world collapsed and was