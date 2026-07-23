Reviews Mostly Applaud Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, But One Crucial Issue Has Critics Divided

Many consider The Big Bang Theory to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, but that doesn’t automatically mean that every spinoff that continues its characters’ stories will be a hit. Sure, Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage found success, but Stuart Fails to Save the Universe — a new HBO Max series that hits the 2026 TV schedule on July 23 — is quite a big swing for creator Chuck Lorre. Despite its creative concept, critics’ reviews disagree on whether or not it’s actually funny.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe picks up where The Big Bang Theory left off, with the titular comic book store owner (Kevin Sussman, reprising his TBBT role) triggering a multiversal apocalypse. As he tries to set things right, he encounters multiple versions of himself, Denise (Lauren Lapkus) and their friends. CinemaBlend’s own Mick Joest says he was surprised that the show made him laugh out loud multiple times. In fact, he says he loves it even more than The Big Bang Theory, writing:

The show not only beautifully leans into the modern trope of universe-hopping adventures, but Stuart Fails To Save The Universe may do it better than any I've seen so far. It also makes plenty of references to pop culture, as well as past events in The Big Bang Theory. Don't worry, most of the references are done in a way that even someone casually familiar with the series will pick up on, but there are treats in store for those who are deep into the original show.

The Big Bang Theory fans have been promised easter eggs, and Amber Dowling of The Wrap agrees that’s part of what makes Stuart Fails to Save the Universe fun. The critic admits it’s a completely different tone — with more R-rated material — than TBBT that might take some getting used to, but the cast is game for anything and everything, and you can tell everybody — including creators Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Zak Penn — are having a blast. Dowling continues:

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What really makes Stuart Fails to Save the Universe successful is its ability to never take itself too seriously. From the opening credits, which change with hidden messages each week, to its willingness to call itself out when the multiverses and their endless rules become confusing canon, the characters often say what the audience is thinking. That makes you feel like you’re in on the joke, which is a trait of any Chuck Lorre production. He never underestimates those who sit down to watch his fare.

Alison Herman of Variety says viewers should be firing up their HBO Max subscriptions for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe because it’s such a creative way to extend The Big Bang Theory universe — especially in an entertainment landscape with so many perfunctory prequels, sequels and spinoffs. Herman says:

The playful, clever tone of Stuart Fails is underscored by a Danny Elfman theme song and a credits sequence that constantly swaps in new, jokey title cards to discourage skipping. (Plus, a literal ‘do not skip’ sign, with an arrow pointing directly at the button.) Run times as short as 15 minutes maintain a breezy feel, and the distance of Stuart Fails from the original concept of Big Bang ironically makes it easier for familiar faces to drop in.

Noel Murray of AV Club gives the series a B rating, saying the spinoff is wilder and nerdier than TBBT, but it’s also raunchier, cornier and more uneven. Its strengths are its emotional core and wonkiness, but the critic finds it lacking in humor and occasionally mean-spirited. Murray concludes:

The larger arc to this season has a lot to do with Stuart’s deep belief—dating back to The Big Bang Theory—that nothing’s ever going to work out right for him, and that it’s more realistic to find a reality where his life isn’t totally terrible than one where his dreams could come true. ... That’s not especially funny, no. But it’s not glib or cynical. The creators of this series set themselves a challenge, to build fresh and meaningful comedy around some of the more simplistic characters from a sitcom with a reputation for crudeness. What they produced is not a resounding triumph. But it’s not bad.

Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert also thinks that despite some “glimpses of ingenuity,” the actual Apocalypse will probably be funnier than Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The jokes are repetitive, the plots are thin (largely clocking in under-20 minutes), and John Ross Bowie’s character Barry Kripke — horny, cruel and mocking people with speech impediments — was already stale when The Big Bang Theory ended seven years ago. In the critic’s words:

The overall issue with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a simple one: It’s just not funny enough. Standing back and looking at its ambitious concept gives it a few style points, for sure—it’s not just Big Bang 2, which I’m sure CBS would have backed up money trucks for the creators to make—but the humor writing is shallow and predictable, almost defiantly so in light of the bigger ideas in the outline of the show.

Several critics said you don’t have to have watched The Big Bang Theory to get into this new spinoff, though there are guest stars and references that will make more sense if you did. Critics don’t exactly agree on how funny the show is, which is reflected in its 70% Rotten Tomatoes score.

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Tune in to see for yourself when Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premieres at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, July 23, on HBO Max. New episodes drop weekly.