Reviews Mostly Applaud Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, But One Crucial Issue Has Critics Divided
What's the verdict on the latest Big Bang Theory spinoff?
Many consider The Big Bang Theory to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, but that doesn’t automatically mean that every spinoff that continues its characters’ stories will be a hit. Sure, Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage found success, but Stuart Fails to Save the Universe — a new HBO Max series that hits the 2026 TV schedule on July 23 — is quite a big swing for creator Chuck Lorre. Despite its creative concept, critics’ reviews disagree on whether or not it’s actually funny.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe picks up where The Big Bang Theory left off, with the titular comic book store owner (Kevin Sussman, reprising his TBBT role) triggering a multiversal apocalypse. As he tries to set things right, he encounters multiple versions of himself, Denise (Lauren Lapkus) and their friends. CinemaBlend’s own Mick Joest says he was surprised that the show made him laugh out loud multiple times. In fact, he says he loves it even more than The Big Bang Theory, writing:
The Big Bang Theory fans have been promised easter eggs, and Amber Dowling of The Wrap agrees that’s part of what makes Stuart Fails to Save the Universe fun. The critic admits it’s a completely different tone — with more R-rated material — than TBBT that might take some getting used to, but the cast is game for anything and everything, and you can tell everybody — including creators Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Zak Penn — are having a blast. Dowling continues:
Alison Herman of Variety says viewers should be firing up their HBO Max subscriptions for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe because it’s such a creative way to extend The Big Bang Theory universe — especially in an entertainment landscape with so many perfunctory prequels, sequels and spinoffs. Herman says:
Noel Murray of AV Club gives the series a B rating, saying the spinoff is wilder and nerdier than TBBT, but it’s also raunchier, cornier and more uneven. Its strengths are its emotional core and wonkiness, but the critic finds it lacking in humor and occasionally mean-spirited. Murray concludes:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert also thinks that despite some “glimpses of ingenuity,” the actual Apocalypse will probably be funnier than Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The jokes are repetitive, the plots are thin (largely clocking in under-20 minutes), and John Ross Bowie’s character Barry Kripke — horny, cruel and mocking people with speech impediments — was already stale when The Big Bang Theory ended seven years ago. In the critic’s words:
Several critics said you don’t have to have watched The Big Bang Theory to get into this new spinoff, though there are guest stars and references that will make more sense if you did. Critics don’t exactly agree on how funny the show is, which is reflected in its 70% Rotten Tomatoes score.
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Tune in to see for yourself when Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premieres at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, July 23, on HBO Max. New episodes drop weekly.