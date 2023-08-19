Members Of The Original CSI Cast Reunited, And I Missed Seeing Them Together

CSI is arguably one of the most popular shows of all time and, after the franchise was launched over two decades ago, it's still going strong. The original series debuted in 2000 and has since spawned four spin-offs, which all featured a slew of great cast members. The latest offshoot, Vegas, even brought back a few familiar CSI faces, such as Jorja Fox and William Petersen, with some reunions even peppered in as well. But more recently, some of the original cast met up off camera and, as a fan, I have to say I missed seeing this group together.

Marg Helgenberger took to Instagram to share a sweet photo that showed her with some of her former CSI co-stars. She got together with Eric Szmanda, who she reunited with on CSI: Vegas, David Berman, Jorja Fox, and Robert David Hall. It has been far too long since they’ve been together and, if you love the franchise like I do, the following photos are sure to give you all the feels:

Considering the series ended eight years ago and fans haven't seen this ensemble in one place for quite some time, this is a welcome surprise. These photos are definitely great to see, and you can't help but smile at the sight of the stars taking selfies, courtesy of Robert David Hall. These photos are sweet enough but, now, I honestly wouldn't mind seeing something bigger.

After this rendezvous, we could really use another -- one that sees the group reprising their roles within the hit crime franchise's fictional universe. It’s possible more reunions could occur in CSI: Vegas' third season. However, with the WGA writers’ strike and SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike both in effect, it could be some time before such an event theoretically occurs. As it stands, it looks like the series won’t be part of the 2023 TV schedule on CBS this fall and probably won’t be premiering until at least 2024. The chances of the group reprising their roles and all appearing on screen together feel slim right now, but I'm hopeful that it could happen at some point.

We probably shouldn't be all that surprised that the stars are seemingly still close with each other. When you're on a show as long as they were (with stars leaving and joining at different points in time), it feels inevitable that some would form friendships. One can only hope that their continued friendliness translates into an on-screen meet-up involving their characters. But if not, I'll remain content with the sweet photos that were shared.

As fans wait and pray for a reunion, they can watch all of the stars by streaming all 15 seasons of the CBS procedural using a Paramount+ subscription. And if you're looking for something a little more recent from the franchise, check out CSI: Vegas, which is also streaming on the service.