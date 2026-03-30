Noah Wyle Had A Savage Response When Asked If George Clooney Could Ever Appear On The Pitt

Back in the ‘90s, Noah Wyle came to fame as John Carter on NBC’s hit medical drama ER alongside top actors like Anthony Edwards and Julianna Margulies. Of course, it’s impossible to think about the early seasons of ER and not mention George Clooney, so now that Wyle is the star of another award-winning TV show set in a hospital — The Pitt — is there any chance of a reunion? Wyle’s response to the suggestion that Clooney would guest-star was absolutely savage.

The Pitt is nearing the end of its second season on the 2026 TV schedule (streaming with HBO Max subscription), and if you’ve been following along with this season, it comes as no surprise why actors want in on the action. Noah Wyle spoke to Greatest Hits Radio, where the host brought up his former ER co-star, saying that when asked if he’d guest star on The Pitt, George Clooney replied, “In a heartbeat.” Noah Wyle had a blunt response of his own, saying:

Perhaps his last heartbeat.

Unless Noah Wyle was suggesting George Clooney would come into the ER as a fatally injured character, he was quick to dismiss the idea that the Jay Kelly star would be interested in The Pitt. However, given how popular the show has been — with both critics and audiences — how would anyone pass up an opportunity?

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The medical drama raked in the awards for its first season, winning Noah Wyle his first Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. The series also picked up Best Drama trophies at both ceremonies, as well as several others. Despite Wyle's curt response, the host asked him about George Clooney again, to which he said:

You see how I keep ducking that question?... He doesn't really want to come on The Pitt. Why doesn't George ever put me in one of his movies? Suddenly, I'm on a hit show, he wants to come and play. The last 15 years, where has he been? Ocean's 12, 13, I never made the cut.

Noah Wyle and George Clooney have been friends for a long time — they even guest-starred on Friends together back in their ER days — so I doubt there’s any real bitterness from Wyle about not being cast in an Ocean’s movie (so far, at least; maybe Ocean's 14 will be different), but that's a pretty funny perspective.

The Pitt star previously joked that his ER castmates wouldn’t have cut it during the three-week boot camp his new scrappy ensemble endured to prepare for the HBO Max drama, but that hasn’t kept ER stars like Maura Tierney from expressing interest. However, Noah Wyle made a good point when saying that reuniting with ER co-stars or welcoming other big names might distract from the issues The Pitt is bringing awareness to.

It’s still hard to deny that it would be a treat to see George Clooney cheating his way through medical jargon again.

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There’s only three hours left of the Fourth of July shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, so be sure to tune in when The Pitt continues at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on HBO Max.