‘I’m Not Going To Let It Go.’ Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Teammate Explains How He Wants Them To Reunite Amid Their Feud
Is there hope for a Jordan/Pippen reconciliation?
It’s been a few years now since Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen became estranged and involved in a (mostly on-sided) feud. The friendship was officially strained when Pippen expressed discontent with how he and others were portrayed in the Last Dance docuseries, and he hasn’t spoken to Jordan since. Despite that, there are those who would like to see the two hall of famers patch everything up. Now, yet another one of their former teammates is weighing in how he’d love to see the two stars reunite.
Back in January 2024, the Chicago Bulls organization held a Ring of Honor ceremony to celebrate the 1995-1996 team that notched a 72-10 record and won a championship. Just about all of the players on that roster were in attendance as well as head coach Phil Jackson. However, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen skipped the event amid their feud (as did Dennis Rodman), though MJ sent a pre-recorded message. So the event ultimately went on without the three marquee players.
With that, Randy Brown – who played with the Bulls for five years and won three championships with them – thinks another event of sorts should be held to honor the entire team. As the former point guard shared with EsportsBets, he’d not only love for that entire Bulls team to be honored, but he’d also love to see Jordan and Pippen embrace during such an occasion:
Brown sounds quite serious about this, and it seems he’s not backing down from trying to orchestrate a possible reunion between Jordan and Pippen. As for what’s driving his resilience on that front, Brown pointed to some advice His Airness imparted upon him years ago:
Getting such a meetup to happen could be easier said than done, especially considering what’s occurred with the Jordan/Pippen feud thus far. A few years after Pippen critiqued The Last Dance (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription), he called Jordan a “horrible” player. While Pippen has also been complimentary of his former on-court partner’s skills in some respects, he also confirmed this past September that he still isn’t speaking to Jordan.
Still, there are some Bulls alums who still think Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen can reconcile. Horace Grant thinks that it’ll take both men putting their pride aside to end the feud, while Craig Hodges also believes the two men should mend their “little rift.” A few years ago, Dennis Rodman also expressed his belief that Pippen and Jordan would squash their feud. I’m not sure if Randy Brown will be able to help ease the bad blood, but it certainly sounds like he’s going to do what he can.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
