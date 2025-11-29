‘I’m Not Going To Let It Go.’ Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Teammate Explains How He Wants Them To Reunite Amid Their Feud

It’s been a few years now since Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen became estranged and involved in a (mostly on-sided) feud. The friendship was officially strained when Pippen expressed discontent with how he and others were portrayed in the Last Dance docuseries, and he hasn’t spoken to Jordan since. Despite that, there are those who would like to see the two hall of famers patch everything up. Now, yet another one of their former teammates is weighing in how he’d love to see the two stars reunite.

Back in January 2024, the Chicago Bulls organization held a Ring of Honor ceremony to celebrate the 1995-1996 team that notched a 72-10 record and won a championship. Just about all of the players on that roster were in attendance as well as head coach Phil Jackson. However, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen skipped the event amid their feud (as did Dennis Rodman), though MJ sent a pre-recorded message. So the event ultimately went on without the three marquee players.

With that, Randy Brown – who played with the Bulls for five years and won three championships with them – thinks another event of sorts should be held to honor the entire team. As the former point guard shared with EsportsBets, he’d not only love for that entire Bulls team to be honored, but he’d also love to see Jordan and Pippen embrace during such an occasion:

It would be an honor for the Bulls fans to see Michael, Scottie and Dennis. Phil Jackson. Steve Kerr. Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper, Luc Longley, Bill Wennington, Jud Buechler, John Salley, Buddha Edwards, Scott Burrell, Jason Caffey. I had some great teammates along the way, and Bulls fans would love to acknowledge that this is a championship city. I’m not going to let it go. I’m hoping it will happen sooner rather than later. Even though everyone’s read in the media about Michael and Scottie’s differences, all that stuff, I hope it can all come to fruition, that we can hug each other one last time. And then from there, we can see where it goes.

Brown sounds quite serious about this, and it seems he’s not backing down from trying to orchestrate a possible reunion between Jordan and Pippen. As for what’s driving his resilience on that front, Brown pointed to some advice His Airness imparted upon him years ago:

I’m not going to stop. I’m a point guard, and Michael taught me to be a leader. I’m going to use my leadership qualities to stay connected to all of my guys.

Getting such a meetup to happen could be easier said than done, especially considering what’s occurred with the Jordan/Pippen feud thus far. A few years after Pippen critiqued The Last Dance (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription), he called Jordan a “horrible” player. While Pippen has also been complimentary of his former on-court partner’s skills in some respects, he also confirmed this past September that he still isn’t speaking to Jordan.

Still, there are some Bulls alums who still think Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen can reconcile. Horace Grant thinks that it’ll take both men putting their pride aside to end the feud, while Craig Hodges also believes the two men should mend their “little rift.” A few years ago, Dennis Rodman also expressed his belief that Pippen and Jordan would squash their feud. I’m not sure if Randy Brown will be able to help ease the bad blood, but it certainly sounds like he’s going to do what he can.