After Michael Jordan’s ‘Jumpman’ Shirt Was Pulled From The Utah Jazz’s Team Store Due To Backlash, NBA Fans Have Thoughts

Michael Jordan’s theatrics on the basketball court have been well documented by this point. Over the course of his storied career, he broke records and earned numerous accolades, including five league MVP titles and 14 NBA All-Star appearances. He also led the Chicago Bulls to six championships, with the final two wins coming against the Utah Jazz. Those losses took place decades ago, though it still seems fans have bad memories of what went down. Apparently, for that reason, one of Jordan’s “Jumpman” shirts is no longer being sold by the Jazz’s team store. Now, fans are weighing in with their opinions on the decision.

A spokesperson for the NBA club confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune that the shirt would no longer be sold by the organization. The controversy was initiated this past weekend by a fan of the team named Laird Doman. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a photo of the item in question. He also dropped a message that – while brief – bluntly summed up his feelings about the product being available for purchase at the Delta Center. You can see his post for yourself:

It should be pointed out that the National Basketball Association has a long-standing partnership with Jordan Brand. At present, its famous emblem appears on various team jerseys across the league as well as franchise-specific merchandise like the article of clothing shown above. Nevertheless, Laird Dorman’s fellow Jazz devotees agreed with his sentiments, and that buzz was enough to spark change. This situation may pertain mostly to Utah’s fanbase, but it’s not shocking at all that others who have no skin in the game chose to comment. A user by the name of @tadashiroll weighed in with a particularly shady post:

Those who watched ESPN’s The Last Dance (which is streamable for Netflix subscribers ) were able to see footage from the Bulls’ championship bouts with Utah in 1997 and 1998. While the latter team’s key stars – Karl Malone and John Stockton – put up valiant efforts, they were ultimately no match for the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and co. Jordan, in particular, had his way in those games. He even scored the winning shot during the sixth game of the ‘98 series (and some still contend that he pushed off on Byron Russell in the process). That very moment was brought up by @sylabdul when they weighed in on the t-shirt controversy:

There’s a lot that can be said about this consumer-based decision. If you were to ask @STLBluesFan98 , they’d say this speaks more to the mindsets of Utah fans than Air Jordan:

Unsurprisingly, His Airness has not publicly commented on the matter, as of this writing. All the while, @itsjwills believes the highly competitive former athlete – who’s been known to trash-talk fellow NBA vets and others – should do something very petty. The user shared a photo of the shirt and implied that the Bulls legend should roll up to a Jazz game while wearing it:

