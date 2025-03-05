Michelle Trachtenberg’s Friends Open Up About Her Health Issues Just Before Her Death At 39: ‘Something Felt Off’

Celebrity deaths have a way of devastating the public, showing the legacy of late actors. The death of Michelle Trachtenberg one week ago was definitely a shock, and tributes to the late actress have ben rolling in from the Buffy cast and more. While her passing was a surprise, Trachtenberg’s friends recently opened up about the health issues she'd be not-so-privately dealing with.

Trachtenberg died at just 39 years old, and her passing has hit fans hard... especially millennials who grew up along with the Harriet the Spy star. Following tributes from the Gossip Girl cast, three of her friends spoke to Us Weekly about what's been going on behind the scenes. One insider was quoted offering:

The last time I saw her, something felt off. You could sense something was going on. She was really frail and had been sick for a while.

Indeed, this is something that fans echoed on Trachtenberg's Instagram when she posted recent photos. Her weight loss was clear, and folks were concerned about what might be happening. But as we know she was facing a number of health issues including a liver transplant.

Another friend spoke to Us Weekly about the various health issues the Mysterious Skin actress had been grappling with in recent years. As they put it:

She had back issues, and then bone problems and she also fell a few times. Whenever we spoke, there was something medically wrong.

That really sounds tough. These comments show the real world behind celebrity. Because while the late actress might have fans constantly re-watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer (streaming with a Hulu subscription), Michelle Trachtenberg was dealing with very real issues related to her health.

While fans were in the dark, it certainly seems like those close to Trachtenberg knew about what she was dealing with. A third anonymous source spoke to the same publication about what they observed from the late actress, offering:

Michelle was thrown a lot of curveballs with her health, but she did her best not to let it get her down.

It's hard to believe that a week has already passed since the public learned of Michelle Trachtenberg's death. During that time, plenty of folks have sounded off online about how her work has touched them, from her starts as a child actress to her more recent appearances. She's clearly left behind quite the legacy, and will be very missed by those who knew her in the real world.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trachtenberg has known for being particularly close to Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played her big sister during the final three seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. For many she's synonymous with her role as Dawn, while for other she's always be Harriet. Regardless, she's a talent who will certainly be missed.