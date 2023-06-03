Mike Wolfe And Frank Fritz Have Reportedly Reunited After American Pickers Brouhaha, Stroke And More Tough Stuff
Are the two really back on good terms?
The reported fallout between Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of American Pickers fame has resulted in some twists and turns over the past several years. In 2021, Fritz departed their highly popular antique show amid rumors of strife between him and Wolfe and health problems on his own part. The two have apparently been estranged since then and, during that stretch of time, Fritz has had his fair share of personal setbacks, including having a stroke last summer. Despite all of that and even more tough stuff, it’s been reported that Fritz and Wolfe reunited.
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz allegedly reunited over Memorial Day weekend, thanks to a longtime friend of the latter. This was reportedly the first time that the two had seen each other in three years. Said friend, who preferred not to be named, claims that it was Wolfe who had “been wanting to see Frank for quite some time.” They went on to say that it was “Frank’s request to see Mike,” as the former History Channel star was finally feeling up to it. And if this person is to be believed, the reunion was emotional:
While this report from The Quad-City Times should be taken with a grain of salt, fans are sure to get somewhat emotional hearing this account. The person further alleged to the publication that they “talked about old times” and that Mike Wolfe would “like Frank back on the show.” Not only that, but the friend made a bold claim about the reported feud between the two:
Those who’ve been following the drama between the former co-stars may not be so quick to believe that assertion. The two previously engaged in a back-and-forth, during which some blunt sentiments were shared. Frank Fritz called out Mike Wolfe back in 2021 over the statement he made regarding his exit from the show. Fritz, who was unwell at the time, called it “bullshit” and claimed that his colleague hadn’t “five nice things” in a decade. Wolfe later tried to clear the air with another statement, in which he said that he’d love to have Fritz back on the long-running show and was disappointed that “he's made decisions that have him the way he is.”
Even if things are all good between the two now though, the chances of seeing Frank Fritz back on the show may be slim right. Fritz’s health is reportedly still in decline and, on top of that, he’s said to be dealing with financial issues. And since last year, he’s been subject to a guardianship. So while it appears that he still has some hurdles to clear, this latest report could, at the very least, be a silver lining in regard to his friendship with Mike Wolfe. Only time will tell whether the stars themselves confirm that they’re back on good terms.
