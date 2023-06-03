Mike Wolfe And Frank Fritz Have Reportedly Reunited After American Pickers Brouhaha, Stroke And More Tough Stuff

The reported fallout between Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of American Pickers fame has resulted in some twists and turns over the past several years. In 2021, Fritz departed their highly popular antique show amid rumors of strife between him and Wolfe and health problems on his own part. The two have apparently been estranged since then and, during that stretch of time, Fritz has had his fair share of personal setbacks, including having a stroke last summer. Despite all of that and even more tough stuff, it’s been reported that Fritz and Wolfe reunited.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz allegedly reunited over Memorial Day weekend, thanks to a longtime friend of the latter. This was reportedly the first time that the two had seen each other in three years. Said friend, who preferred not to be named, claims that it was Wolfe who had “been wanting to see Frank for quite some time.” They went on to say that it was “Frank’s request to see Mike,” as the former History Channel star was finally feeling up to it. And if this person is to be believed, the reunion was emotional:

They were both in tears. Both were crying. Mike brought up how nervous they both were to be going on David Letterman, which was one of their first big appearances. He said, ‘Nobody can replace you, Frank.’ He said it was Frank’s ‘uniquely funny personality’ that made them fit so well together as a team.

While this report from The Quad-City Times should be taken with a grain of salt, fans are sure to get somewhat emotional hearing this account. The person further alleged to the publication that they “talked about old times” and that Mike Wolfe would “like Frank back on the show.” Not only that, but the friend made a bold claim about the reported feud between the two:

This was not a feud between Mike and Frank at all. They were not feuding. They needed separation to appreciate each other.

Those who’ve been following the drama between the former co-stars may not be so quick to believe that assertion. The two previously engaged in a back-and-forth, during which some blunt sentiments were shared. Frank Fritz called out Mike Wolfe back in 2021 over the statement he made regarding his exit from the show. Fritz, who was unwell at the time, called it “bullshit” and claimed that his colleague hadn’t “five nice things” in a decade. Wolfe later tried to clear the air with another statement, in which he said that he’d love to have Fritz back on the long-running show and was disappointed that “he's made decisions that have him the way he is.”