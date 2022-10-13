Frank Fritz Is Having Major Health Problems After Stroke, And Now A Guardian Is Involved

There hasn’t been much word about Frank Fritz in the days and weeks after Mike Wolfe noted his former American Pickers pal had suffered a stroke . Now, we have an update and unfortunately it’s not good news. In fact, after being found unresponsive back in July, apparently the former reality star has only recovered somewhat and has been living in a rehabilitation facility since August.

In the latest piece of new to come out regarding Mr. Fritz, paperwork was filed on the star’s behalf indicating he needs a guardian during this time period. That paperwork was filed because it is reportedly “necessary” so the former reality star “avoid[s] immediate harm.” Per the August petition:

Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care. [He is] unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs.

The guardianship was later approved by a judge (via The Des Moines Register (opens in new tab)) and a temporary guardianship has been created with a “longtime friend” in place to help out the former American Pickers star. A bank has also taken over the star’s finances. Judge Henry Latham was the person to approve the temporary guardianship, noting:

There are sufficient allegations to warrant appointment of a guardian and conservator on an emergency basis, including a letter from the Protected Party’s physician indicating he is unable to make decisions for himself.

Prior to Frank Fritz’s stroke, the actor had seemed to be on a path to recovery. He’d initially voluntarily exited American Pickers to deal with back struggles and a subsequent surgery. He said during the period after he initially took a leave of absence, he’d also gone to rehab and had gotten sober . He relayed he’d tried to “get the most out of it” that he “possibly could.”

Meanwhile, however, the show would go on. Once Fritz felt he was in a good place to make a return to American Pickers, the show had decided it was best to part ways. Mike Wolfe and co-star Danielle Colby both shared candid messages about the exit; later the show hired his brother, Robbie, in his place. Fritz expressed some interest in another TV show , but it wasn’t to be.

This part of the story played out in the summer of 2021. About a year later, in July of 2022, the History star had a stroke and was found unresponsive at his home in Iowa. Despite this latest news, he seems to be started on a path to recovery and our thoughts go out to the star as he moves forward on the journey.

