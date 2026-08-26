Miley Cyrus Paid Tribute To ‘Aunt’ Dolly Parton, And I’m Loving Fans’ Sweet Hannah Montana Comments

The late, great Dolly Parton had an expansive body of work that included not only countless songs but also a considerable amount of movie and TV roles. She shined in beloved films like 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias as well as guest appearances on shows like Reba and The Simpsons. Another one of her most notable credits, however, has to be Hannah Montana, which she appeared on alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. So, when Cyrus paid tribute to Parton after her death at 80, HM fans had some sweet thoughts to share.

Cyrus responded to Parton’s death on Wednesday and did so by sharing a post on Instagram. In addition to uploading a throwback photo of the “Coat of Many Colors” singer she also penned a sweet message in memory of her “aunt.” The former child star reflected upon the “sacred” moments she shared with Parton, which she now holds close. From there, Cyrus also opened up about what she believes her godmother would “want” her to do in the aftermath of her passing:

The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts. What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.

Cyrus’ beautiful tribute arrives as many others offer their remembrances of Parton. However, over the years, it was apparent that Parton and her goddaughter shared a particularly close bond. She and Cyrus even collaborated several years ago when they put together a rendition of Cyrus’ hit song, “Wrecking Ball.” They made for a cute pair and, whenever they seemed to be together in public, fun ensued.

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To that point, their work on Hannah Montana is also delightful and, like so many, I remember Dolly Parton’s three guest appearances on the Disney Channel show back in the day. I was only 12 when around that time, and those guest spots essentially served as my introduction to Parton and her star power. It warms my heart to know I’m not the only one, based on the comments under the video. Some of those responses can be seen below:

Blossom.dsilva - Sending comfort, love and warmth ✨💕 You made an entire generation know Dolly in Hannah Montana, and we were blessed with a GODMA through you. Thank you for telling us that you are surrounded with love to grow around this immense loss 🥹 because the second we processed the loss, we definitely thought of YOU first. Hugs

- Sending comfort, love and warmth ✨💕 You made an entire generation know Dolly in Hannah Montana, and we were blessed with a GODMA through you. Thank you for telling us that you are surrounded with love to grow around this immense loss 🥹 because the second we processed the loss, we definitely thought of YOU first. Hugs Ansiatotale - Thank you for introducing her to our generation 🤍

- Thank you for introducing her to our generation 🤍 Talleymark101 - Thank you Miley for sharing her with all of us Hannah Montana fans - I still remember asking my mom who she was bc I loved how her accent reminded me of my own grandma. And even after my grandmother passed - every time I heard Dolly I heard her too.

- Thank you Miley for sharing her with all of us Hannah Montana fans - I still remember asking my mom who she was bc I loved how her accent reminded me of my own grandma. And even after my grandmother passed - every time I heard Dolly I heard her too. Monialexandraa - Miley, it’s because of you that a lot of our generation got to first know her and then continue to love her from there. Thank you for that. She is definitely so so proud of you. We mourn this loss with you.

- Miley, it’s because of you that a lot of our generation got to first know her and then continue to love her from there. Thank you for that. She is definitely so so proud of you. We mourn this loss with you. Healingwithsarah3 - Thank you for introducing our whole generation to Dolly ❤️ we love you Miley!!!

Parton played a fictionalized version of herself on the sitcom and was established as the godmother of Cyrus’ Miley Stewart. The two characters not only shared some tender moments of familial bonding but also some more hilarious moments as well. Check out a clip of them from the show below:

Aunt Dolly Comes to Town and Visits Miley! 🥰⭐️ | Hannah Montana | Disney Channel - YouTube Watch On

Parton played a fictionalized version of herself on the sitcom and was established as the godmother of Cyrus’ Miley Stewart. The two characters not only shared some tender moments of familial bonding but also some more hilarious moments as well.

Ultimately, Parton became a key part of Hannah Montana’s history, so much so that fans wanted her to appear on the 20th anniversary special that aired as part of the 2026 TV schedule earlier this year. Ultimately, Parton didn’t appear but, early on, some promotion-related advice she gave Cyrus proved to be integral to making the special happen.

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While it’s heartbreaking to see Miley Cyrus now paying tribute to Dolly Parton posthumously, it’s sweet that she’s aiming not simply to mourn but to honor her aunt’s memory by remaining creative. At present, Cyrus is in a position to help Parton’s legacy live on, and I’m confident it will. I also wouldn’t be surprised if fans hold onto their memories of watching those HM episodes.

On that note, check out Parton and Cyrus on Hannah Montana by streaming episodes with a Disney+ subscription.