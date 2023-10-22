Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Shared A Sweet Exchange Over Their New Music Collaboration
An iconic duo!
There’s not much that Dolly Parton can’t do, and as if that’s something she needed to prove after decades of singing, songwriting, acting and philanthropy, the country music legend is set to release an album of rock music covers next month. She and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus have collaborated on music several times before, so it was no surprise to find out that the two turned it up again for Rockstar, singing Cyrus’ 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.” Parton’s rendition was released October 20, and it seems they couldn’t have been happier, as she and Cyrus shared the sweetest exchange on social media.
“Wrecking Ball” is one of 30-plus hits that Dolly Parton will lend her talents to when Rockstar is released Friday, November 17, with most of the tracks featuring other rock artists or duets with the original singers. Miley Cyrus has joined in on her godmother’s hits plenty of times, including “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene,” and she posted on Instagram how much it meant to have the multi-talented country singer and actress perform one of hers. Cyrus wrote:
Miley Cyrus may have forgone the wrecking ball for a trapeze with her latest album release this year, but there’s no questioning how much it meant that she was able to revisit the decade-old hit with such an icon in the music industry. But the moment seemed to mean just as much to Dolly Parton, who left the following comment on the Hannah Montana alum’s post:
These two are simply adorable together, and that fact was made abundantly clear when Dolly Parton joined the queen of New Year’s Eve for an epic medley on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, which featured not just a duet of “Wrecking Ball” to represent that genre of music but also “I Love Rock 'N' Roll.”
It’s fun to see the 77-year-old still going strong and rocking out to new music, and there’s no end in sight. Dolly Parton said earlier this year that she’ll likely never retire and hopefully will “drop dead” in the middle of a song while performing one day. We’re certainly not ready for that day yet, though, because we need lots more of these rock ‘n’ roll collabs and sweet moments with Miley Cyrus first.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
