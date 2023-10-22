Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Shared A Sweet Exchange Over Their New Music Collaboration

There’s not much that Dolly Parton can’t do, and as if that’s something she needed to prove after decades of singing, songwriting, acting and philanthropy, the country music legend is set to release an album of rock music covers next month. She and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus have collaborated on music several times before, so it was no surprise to find out that the two turned it up again for Rockstar, singing Cyrus’ 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.” Parton’s rendition was released October 20, and it seems they couldn’t have been happier, as she and Cyrus shared the sweetest exchange on social media.

“Wrecking Ball” is one of 30-plus hits that Dolly Parton will lend her talents to when Rockstar is released Friday, November 17, with most of the tracks featuring other rock artists or duets with the original singers. Miley Cyrus has joined in on her godmother’s hits plenty of times, including “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene,” and she posted on Instagram how much it meant to have the multi-talented country singer and actress perform one of hers. Cyrus wrote:

I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs. I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley

Miley Cyrus may have forgone the wrecking ball for a trapeze with her latest album release this year, but there’s no questioning how much it meant that she was able to revisit the decade-old hit with such an icon in the music industry . But the moment seemed to mean just as much to Dolly Parton, who left the following comment on the Hannah Montana alum’s post:

We always say such sweet things about one another, but you are especially good to me, Miley! I know sometimes it sounds gushy to people like it is false and not real but it truly is real. I just love what you said about our ‘Wrecking Ball’ duet and I feel the same! I always feel so honored to be able to sing with you and get to be around you. You are the most gifted person I know, truly. I want to say again how proud I am of the record but more than anything how proud I am of you and our relationship. Dolly P.S. We hope you all love the record!

These two are simply adorable together, and that fact was made abundantly clear when Dolly Parton joined the queen of New Year’s Eve for an epic medley on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, which featured not just a duet of “Wrecking Ball” to represent that genre of music but also “I Love Rock 'N' Roll.”