The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Will Have Special Guests (And I Know Who Should Join The Fun)

One day, you’re watching the premiere of Hannah Montana and CowBelles on the same night, with Miley Cyrus and Aly & AJ hosting the festivities. Then one day, you’re getting ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana. Disney and Cyrus are going all out to celebrate the big milestone for the phenomenon that is the pop star with a brand-new special, complete with special guests. And I have some ideas as to who could join the fun.

Disney+ has been teasing the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special for quite some time. The newest trailer shows Cyrus, donning a blonde look like her alter ego, walking through recreated sets, performing, and joined by special guests. Billy Ray Cyrus, who starred alongside his daughter as Miley Stewart’s father, Robby Ray, is appearing in the special despite the two's estranged relationship. Tish Cyrus is also in the special, and that's not all. According to Variety, Selena Gomez, who portrayed Hannah’s rival Mikayla, is also making a surprise appearance, thanks to the special’s host, Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper, who arranged the surprise.

As of now, there has been no word on whether Cyrus’ other co-stars, such as Emily Osment and Jason Earles, both of whom have posted about the anniversary, will join in on the fun. It’s also unclear whether Moisés Arias or Mitchel Musso will appear, but all four, or even if it’s just one, would be a nice surprise considering it’s hard to imagine Hannah Montana without Miley’s best friends Lily (Osment) and Oliver (Musso), her annoying big brother Jackson (Earles) or Jackson’s annoying younger boss Rico (Arias).

Article continues below

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and more. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Other possible special guests include Cyrus’ godmother, Dolly Parton, who portrayed Miley’s Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana. The two superstars are still close, and Parton is partly responsible for the 20th-anniversary special coming together. Cyrus’ on-screen on-again, off-again beau Cody Linley recently shared that he’ll be celebrating the anniversary with the cast, but did not make it clear whether he’ll be taking part in the special.

Hannah Montana has four seasons under its belt, meaning four seasons of beloved characters that aren’t just the main characters. The possibilities are endless as to who could be appearing in the special, if there are even going to be more guests in the special. Of course, the biggest question being if any more of the main cast will be in it, but it seems like Disney is keeping things pretty locked tight until the special drops.

As a Day 1 Hannah Montana fan, I could not be more excited for the 20th anniversary special and to relive my childhood in a whole new way. Regardless of the special guests, I cannot wait to see what Cyrus has up her sleeve for it. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres on Tuesday with a Disney+ subscription.