Blake Shelton, Julia Roberts And More Honor Dolly Parton After Her Death: 'The Sun Has Dimmed Today'

News broke of Dolly Parton's death was revealed through a message from the Queen of Country's family on Tuesday morning. Since then, have been flooding on the internet, and we've compiled some of the most notable comments from fellow musicians and Hollywood actors (so far).

While we don't know the exact cause of Parton's death, we know the "Jolene" singer was recently dealing with health issues. As far as special acknowledgements go, we'll start with fellow country legend, Blake Shelton. Here's what he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair when they worked together on The Voice:

I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today. I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on The Voice. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family. Truly a loss for the entire world. We love you Dolly. Blake Shelton

Parton was on multiple episodes of The Voice, and as Shelton remembers her, she was exactly as fans imagine her to be.

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Another notable tribute comes from Parton's Steel Magnolia co-star Sally Field. Here's what she wrote:

A post shared by Sally Field (@sallyfield) A photo posted by on

It's been almost 40 years since Steel Magnolias, but the movie remains a favorite – especially when it comes to movies that lead to a good cry. Julia Roberts also made a statement to Page Six after meeting Parton on Steel Magnolias as well, which is one of the actress's early movies. In her words:

Dolly was a magical and joyous human. I hold knowing her as a treasure in my life. The sun has dimmed today. Julia Roberts

Speaking of Parton's past co-stars, Lily Tomlin also took to Instagram to post about her passing, too. Alongside a photo of the 9 to 5 stars together, Tomlin said this:

No words…💔 Lily Tomlin

9 to 5 was Dolly Parton's first film, and led to the singer/songwriter to act in many other movies and TV show appearances over the years. Jane Fonda also wrote a longer message on Instagram we can share here, but here's an excerpt:

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I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things…lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs. Jane Fonda

Comedy icon Carol Burnett also shared her best memory of Dolly Parton. In her words, per Instagram:

I’m so sad right now. One of my favorite memories was taping the special 'Carol and Dolly' in Nashville. We shot the week of Thanksgiving and Dolly made individual turkey dinners for every one of us, that she cooked herself. We were a family. That’s who she was. Carol Burnett

While Jamie Lee Curtis and Dolly Parton never worked together on anything specifically, but they're paths did cross. Here's Curtis's post:

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are both country stars who've also broken big in movies and TV. They've also known each other since the 1970s. As McEntire wrote on her own Instagram post:

Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba. Reba McEntire

Then there's musical theatre star Kristin Chenoweth, who shared she's "heartbroken" by the news. Per Instagram:

Like the rest of the world, I’m immediately heartbroken. I met Dolly on several occasions and she always made me feel like one of her own. She even agreed to sing with me on one of my records. My ultimate inspiration. The world has lost one of the best but I know we will never forget her because she is impossible to forget. I love you Dolly and I will ALWAYS love you. 💔🌈🦋 Kristin Chenoweth

Dolly Parton is one of the most honored and beloved singers, with a career spanning sex decades and including 50 studio albums. The impact she's had on the past few generations is something we'll be talking about for decades to come. Here's Kelly Clarkson's tribute, per Instagram:

Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends. I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us. Kelly Clarkson

Another singer touched by Parton is Sabrina Carpenter, who worked with her on a duet of her hit "Please Please Please" just last year. She's posted her own thoughts on Dolly's passing:

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

These are just the first round of reactions to Dolly Parton's death. We expect there to many more throughout the day and in the weeks to come. Miley Cyrus, for example, will honor the icon at some point after they had multiple collaborations over the years. Clearly she touched so many lives, and there's so many people mourning her right now.