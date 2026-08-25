Blake Shelton, Julia Roberts And More Honor Dolly Parton After Her Death: 'The Sun Has Dimmed Today'
The Queen of Country has died at the age of 80.
News broke of Dolly Parton's death was revealed through a message from the Queen of Country's family on Tuesday morning. Since then, have been flooding on the internet, and we've compiled some of the most notable comments from fellow musicians and Hollywood actors (so far).
While we don't know the exact cause of Parton's death, we know the "Jolene" singer was recently dealing with health issues. As far as special acknowledgements go, we'll start with fellow country legend, Blake Shelton. Here's what he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair when they worked together on The Voice:
Parton was on multiple episodes of The Voice, and as Shelton remembers her, she was exactly as fans imagine her to be.
Another notable tribute comes from Parton's Steel Magnolia co-star Sally Field. Here's what she wrote:
It's been almost 40 years since Steel Magnolias, but the movie remains a favorite – especially when it comes to movies that lead to a good cry. Julia Roberts also made a statement to Page Six after meeting Parton on Steel Magnolias as well, which is one of the actress's early movies. In her words:
Speaking of Parton's past co-stars, Lily Tomlin also took to Instagram to post about her passing, too. Alongside a photo of the 9 to 5 stars together, Tomlin said this:
9 to 5 was Dolly Parton's first film, and led to the singer/songwriter to act in many other movies and TV show appearances over the years. Jane Fonda also wrote a longer message on Instagram we can share here, but here's an excerpt:
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Comedy icon Carol Burnett also shared her best memory of Dolly Parton. In her words, per Instagram:
While Jamie Lee Curtis and Dolly Parton never worked together on anything specifically, but they're paths did cross. Here's Curtis's post:
Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are both country stars who've also broken big in movies and TV. They've also known each other since the 1970s. As McEntire wrote on her own Instagram post:
Then there's musical theatre star Kristin Chenoweth, who shared she's "heartbroken" by the news. Per Instagram:
Dolly Parton is one of the most honored and beloved singers, with a career spanning sex decades and including 50 studio albums. The impact she's had on the past few generations is something we'll be talking about for decades to come. Here's Kelly Clarkson's tribute, per Instagram:
Another singer touched by Parton is Sabrina Carpenter, who worked with her on a duet of her hit "Please Please Please" just last year. She's posted her own thoughts on Dolly's passing:
These are just the first round of reactions to Dolly Parton's death. We expect there to many more throughout the day and in the weeks to come. Miley Cyrus, for example, will honor the icon at some point after they had multiple collaborations over the years. Clearly she touched so many lives, and there's so many people mourning her right now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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