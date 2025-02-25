More Details On The Big Spitting Incident Of 2025 Have Come Out Following Hallmark Star’s Arrest: ‘Disrespectful To Everyone At The Bar’

As a ride or die Hallmark fan, headlines about Eric Mabius’ recent celebrity arrest caught my eye when they happened earlier in February, particularly given a big spitting incident was allegedly involved. Now, more info about the reported bar brawl and spit story have come down the pipeline days after Eric Mabius was arrested and spotted in a mug shot with a messed up eye.

(Image credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize that guy, it’s likely because you’ve seen him in shows like Ugly Betty, The L Word or even Chicago Fire. Or, if you are into the Hallmark schedule, you may recognize the actor, as he's a regular on that network too. Many Hallmark projects film in Canada, but Mabius was in Nassau County, Florida when he got in an altercation with a woman named Jennifer Moreno and another woman named Amelia Bell.

Allegedly, Moreno and Mabius had been “belligerent” at a bar in Yulee, Florida, to the point where they were escorted out to separate everyone before arrests were ultimately made. New details indicate an officer was eventually present at the incident where they saw the following go down.

[I] observed a white male trying to help [Moreno] stand. They were both extremely intoxicated and kept trying to yell at everyone in the bar. I escorted them outside to try to separate everyone. [Moreno] just laid on the ground and refused to listen and or speak.

Per a statement acquired by Us Weekly, the other individual involved in the altercation Amelia Bell reported to police that Moreno had been “disrespectful to everyone at the bar” long before the fuzz had shown up. She’d reportedly even been spitting on people, with the report indicating she'd next set her sights on Bell.

[She] began to spit on several people and then looked at [Bell] as if she was going to spit on her.

This all culminated in Moreno eventually getting into a physical tussle with Bell, which Mabius reportedly then dove into. Bell claims he pulled her hair during the incident, as well. Another witness, Michael Webb, said he also intervened and tried to break up the fight. Mabius ended up with a laceration near his right eye.

The incident stands out as it's giving Road House vibes while the types of characters Mabius typically plays over at Hallmark are much more docile and buttoned up. He’s known for the series Signed, Sealed, Delivered, a set of TV movies about a group of research-driven post office workers who return long-lost letters. It's very romantic, and his character in these programs is known for calm and logic.

Of course, it’s called acting for a reason, but it’s hard to displace the image of a fastidious dude who doesn’t appreciate his wife leaving her shoes lying about with a dude who got involved in a literal bar brawl. And yet, here we are. Mabius is pleading "Not Guilty" to the charges currently. We’ll keep you updated if any other news related to this arrest or subsequent Hallmark drama breaks.