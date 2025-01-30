Months After Those Too Old Allegations Ran Around, Hallmark Exec Spoke About Lacey Chabert's Role At The Network

Lacey Chabert has been in so many Hallmark movies that she’s been hailed the “Queen” of the channel (and yes, she stars in one of the upcoming Hallmark movies coming this V-Day). But, recently, Chabert’s name came up in a lawsuit where the channel’s executive VP of programming alleged that she would need to be replaced “as she gets older.” Now that the exec, Lisa Hamilton Daly, is no longer working at the network, Hallmark’s chief brand officer had a different tone when speaking about Chabert.

Hallmark’s Darren Abbott Shares Thoughts On Lacey Chabert’s Role On The Network

The Hallmark Channel’s 2025 started with a big shift in leadership when the company’s EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly was cut . Her position was eliminated following a lawsuit filed on October 9, 2024 claimed she singled out Hallmark actresses for being “old.” On Wednesday, it was announced that Chabert has partnered with Hallmark to launch a product collection for the 2025 holidays. Amidst the announcement, chief brand officer Darren Abbott said this (per People ):

Our fans resonate deeply with Lacey’s unique ability to help us tell meaningful stories at the holidays and throughout the year. Her warmth and authenticity continuously inspires fans on the entertainment side of our business, and now we’re proud to help extend that positive impact through this special product collaboration across our retail footprint.

The product line will include everything from greeting cards, ornaments, gift wrap, and glassware. Check out the announcement on Instagram:

In Chabert’s own statement, she said she’s “incredibly grateful” to “continue” to be a big part of the Hallmark brand between her movies and this new expanded partnership with her new product collection. The line will be available only at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores!

What Was The ‘Too Old’ Allegation That Ran Around About Hallmark Stars?

In recent years, Hallmark has seen a lot of changes, with numerous Hallmark stars leaving for the channel’s competitor GAF (Great American Family) including Danica McKellar . Lisa Hamilton Daly’s position was cut earlier in January after she was sued for age discrimination and wrongful termination by former casting agent, Penny Perry.

Per the suit, Hamilton Daly said that 42-year-old Lacey Chabert was “getting older” and the network would “have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older” along with comments that 60-year-old Holly Robinson Peete was “too expensive and getting too old.” When Chabert was promoting her Netflix Christmas movie Hot Frosty, which was both surprisingly deep and praised by critics , she said this of ageism in the industry :

I think it’s important that we have the opportunity to tell all of our stories through every phase of life. I have so much that I hope to share with my audience.

It sounds like Hallmark is really supporting and leaning into Lacey Chabert’s fame on the channel following Lisa Hamilton Daly’s recent exit. You can check out the actress in her latest from Hallmark, An Unexpected Valentine, premiering this Saturday, February 1.