MTV's Ex On The Beach Star Chris Pearson Dead At 25

Chris Pearson, the music producer, DJ and reality TV star known for his appearances on MTV’s Ex on the Beach has died. Pearson was fatally stabbed this past Sunday, October 10 in Los Angeles. He was only 25 at the time of his death.

The media personality was reportedly killed at his apartment complex around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to TMZ . The site reports that Chris Pearson was with his girlfriend at the pool area of the Woodland Hills apartment when he apparently started yelling loudly. His actions reportedly drew negative responses from residents, who he allegedly ignored, until one in particular allegedly started going back and forth with Pearson. The TV star reportedly sought to confront the man and, when he entered the building and did so, he was stabbed near the heart.

The music producer was soon rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m. According to the site, the man who stabbed him left the scene before authorities could arrive. At present, law enforcement is seeking out witnesses and other clues that might help them better assess what happened exactly. TMZ’s sources tell them that the cops are confident they will find the suspected killer.

News of the entertainer’s death soon reached his MTV family. The network, via the Ex on the Beach Twitter account, shared a tribute to him, which included a photo of the late star:

We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/2dYeJzFdCjOctober 11, 2021 See more

Fellow MTV star Taylor Selfridge, of Teen Mom fame, also shared a reaction to the shocking death. She commented on the late musician’s final Instagram posting, saying “this is heartbreaking”. You can see his final post, in which he sends a message of encouragement to his followers, down below:

A post shared by MTV CRIS (@creaturesferris) A photo posted by on

Chris Pearson appeared on the first season of Ex on the Beach, which features stars from numerous reality shows and has them living with their exes. During his time on the show, he mingled with exes Chelsea Thompson and Haley Read in Hawaii. Pearson was actually a rarity for the show in that he had not been a cast member on a previous show when he joined the program.

In his music career, the young man went by the stage name Creatures Ferris. Via his social media accounts, he would consistently update fans on his work and upcoming gigs. And like in the post above, he would occasionally share inspirational messages about making one's way in the entertainment industry.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the DJ's loved ones pay for the funeral expenses. He is reportedly survived by his mother and a number of close friends.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts and condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Chris Pearson during this difficult time.