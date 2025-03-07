I Watched An NBA Game With My Meta Quest 3, And There Are 3 Things I Loved And 1 I Didn't

As an NBA diehard, few things are enjoyable to me as attending a game. Never in a million years did I think that streaming a game on my newly purchased Meta Quest 3 would possibly live up to the hype of attending a game in person. After watching a recent game in the Meta Horizon Worlds' NBA Arena, I'm thrilled to say I was wrong, and while I have one big gripe, there's a lot to love about this.

It also gives a truly unprecedented value in putting NBA fans at some of the hottest games of the season, for free. There are still plenty of games on the schedule to check out for those who haven't or wish to, and if you are on the fence, let me sway you.

(Image credit: Meta Quest)

The Courtside View Provides An Incredible Experience That Feels Real

I've never paid to sit courtside at an NBA game, but the VR experience certainly showed me why it's worth the price. I could see the physicality of the game up close and personal, I could hear players chatting back and forth during the game, and I could even gauge the odds of a shot going in better than I could at a regular game. It was incredible, and even though I was in my living room, it truly felt like I was there.

What's better is that even when the game goes to commercial, you're still in the arena watching all the fun of giveaways, fan cams, and all of that other stuff. I'm sure actually sitting courtside would be the superior experience, but to travel to multiple NBA arenas a season from the comfort of my living room and get that kind of fun? I think it's a close second. It's certainly way better than the regular TV experience.

(Image credit: Meta Quest)

Speaking of, as fun as attending a game can be, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention there are perks to watching on television as well. One thing I always miss is listening to the commentary team, who can fill in the blanks on foul calls and give additional analysis that sports fans may need to better understand the game. Fortunately, that remains in the audio even when watching from courtside, and for those who want to see what the game feed looks like, they need only look up at the NBA Arena jumbotron for the game feed that's airing on television.

(Image credit: Meta Quest)

Watching At Home Is Loads More Comfortable Than In An Arena

While I love the atmosphere of an NBA game, the seating can leave much to be desired. Stadiums are meant to seat as many people as safety allows, which can make the seats quite cramped.

So, imagine the joy of sitting courtside and doing so with all the arm and leg space in the world on the comfiest chair in your home? I had a beverage on my end table close by, and while it was admittedly tricky to grab while immersed, it was still far better than sitting shoulder to shoulder with strangers. I do not miss having to stand or shift my legs whenever someone needs to pass me during the regular stadium experience.

(Image credit: Meta)

My One Gripe? Some People Show Up Just To Be Annoying, Which Can Be Frustrating

One thing you learn very quickly when using Meta Horizon Worlds is that there are a lot of people who are simply on there to be annoying. During the game, a guy was running around, not paying attention to the game whatsoever, and was doing his absolute best to try and bother people. He was successful with one poor woman, as he found an interactive beach ball in the stands and blocked her field of vision so that she missed the game's final minute. Not cool bro.

Fortunately, Meta has options to block and mute troublemakers on the platform, but I think the process could be better streamlined so that it's easier for those to access in the heat of the moment. It stunk to be unable to help that woman in the moment, especially after a last-second game winning layup sealed the game.

Beyond that, I can't recommend watching NBA games on the Meta Quest 3 enough, and hope to see more collaborations between professional sports and the platform going forward. Let's get the NFL, MLB, and NHL in on the fun!