NBC Is Celebrating Olivia Benson For SVU's 25th Anniversary In An Unbelievable Way, And I've Never Wanted To Visit The Law And Order World More

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit hit a milestone in the 2024 TV schedule that few shows ever reach: the 25th season. Such an achievement is even rarer for primetime dramas, let alone one that has kept the same leading lady from the very first episode. So, in honor of the anniversary, NBC is celebrating Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and SVU in an absolutely unbelievable way that makes me wish I could visit the Law & Order world.

NBC is going to transform Rockefeller Plaza in New York City into Olivia Benson Plaza, and not just by tweaking the name for a couple of days. The SVU celebration will be an immersive experience intended to make attendees feel like they're part of the world of the show, plus exclusive giveaways, complimentary Benson & Co. Coffee with cups honoring SVU characters, and merch including SVU-themed friendship bracelets. Proceeds from purchases will benefit the Joyful Heart Foundation, founded by Mariska Hargitay.

As if that's not enough, there will be chances for fans to participate in SVU-themed trivia, giveaways, and photo ops. Honestly, I think it would be worth attending just to see how many people are experts at 25 years of SVU trivia. The event will take place across two days: Thursday, March 14 - Friday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET each day. It's free to attend, although on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Personally, this event won me over as soon as I saw that part of the celebration will include unique latte art to go with the coffee cups honoring SVU characters. Do I know what latte art with an SVU twist looks like? I sure don't, but I'd love to find out! The friendship bracelets do strike me as a bit dark after Benson was wearing Maddie's as a reminder of the teenager's trauma throughout the first half of Season 25, but who can watch even some of 25 seasons without learning how to handle some dark storylines? Plus, Benson did finally get a win with Maddie after weeks of blaming herself for the girl's abduction.

Admittedly, it's not saying all that much when I state that Olivia Benson Plaza makes me want to visit the Law & Order world more than ever, because I can't say that I've ever watched an episode of SVU and really wished that I could swap places with any of the characters by the end. Still, visiting the world of SVU, but without all of the heinous crimes and vicious felonies? That sounds like a good time.

Alas, I don't live locally to what will be named Olivia Benson Plaza in mid-March, but those who will be able to attend could be in for a very good time. For the rest of us... well, there are 25 seasons of SVU streaming via Peacock Premium subscription now, and the first 24 streaming with a Hulu subscription.

Plus, new episodes of SVU will continue airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, between Law & Order at 8 p.m. and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. It remains to be seen what else NBC and SVU has (or doesn't have) in store to celebrate 25 years, but my fingers are crossed to see Tamara Tunie back on SVU after her recent arrival on Organized Crime to reconnect with Christopher Meloni.