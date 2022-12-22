NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey Thinks Fans Will Love The Same Thing She Does About Big Three-Show Crossover

The new year will be kicking off for the NCIS franchise in a big way, as the highly-anticipated three-part crossover event will be airing on CBS. With the flagship series coming together with LA and Hawai’i, it will surely be an event fans won’t want to miss. Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey has some thoughts on what fans will love about the episodes, and it’s something she enjoyed as well.

Vanessa Lachey spoke to TVLine about the upcoming crossover, teasing what fans can expect and expressing how excited she is for the three teams to finally work together. While NCIS and Hawai’i have already crossed over a couple of times, this will be the first time LA’s coming into the mix. Seeing the dynamics of the agents is something that Lachey has loved, and thinks fans will love it as well:

I just love watching Gary [Cole] integrate into all of the different scenarios. And Chris [O’Donnell] and Todd (LL Cool J) are Chris and Todd, so the same with them. I’ve interacted with my cast and with Wilmer and Katrina [Law] so much, it’s always a guaranteed good time. But as far as on-camera what the fans will see, I think Gary coming into all of the universes was really entertaining. And watching Todd and Chris navigate the different worlds was fun.

It’s always interesting when shows cross over, and you see characters team up because you don’t know who would work well with whom until they're in the mix together. Both Hawai’i and LA have crossed with NCIS, but we haven’t seen the two cross over with each other. Now that both spinoffs are coming together with the flagship series, fans can see their favorites from across the franchise in one big event.

With the agents from the different teams interacting, hopefully fans will be able to look forward to new friendships blossoming. Depending on the future of the NCIS franchise, perhaps this could open up the door to possible annual crossovers later down the line.

A multi-parter with NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: LA is long overdue. After stars Sean Murray and LL Cool J came together for a picture, fans couldn’t stop talking about a crossover and how much they needed it. Previously, LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill wasn’t sure if a crossover between LA and Hawai’i was in the cards. Luckily, fans are getting something even better with a three-way event, which sounds like it won’t disappoint.

Hopefully, this isn’t the last time for a while that a three-way crossover happens for the NCIS franchise, even though the logistics of the three shows filming in different locations would make it tricky. Whatever the future beyond this first event holds, 2023 is starting strong for fans of the three shows!

Don’t miss the NCIS crossover event starting on Monday, January 9 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming out in the new year.