NCIS' Michael Weatherly Shared Touching Post, Tribute To OG Co-Star After Catching Episode

Michael Weatherly departed NCIS as Anthony DiNozzo back in 2016 and while he hasn’t appeared on the series since then, it still holds a special place in his heart. He recently came across an old episode that involved some special co-stars that he’s very close to and after watching he shared a touching post.

The actor took to Twitter to share with fans that he was “tired of crazy news” and decided to watch something else over the weekend. It just so happened that an old episode of NCIS was on, featuring Robert Wagner as Anthony DiNozzo, Sr. The clip that Weatherly posted is from Season 9’s “Sins of the Father."

This morning with my coffee, tired of crazy news and a shocking lack of understanding in the world, I came across this rerun with Dad… and it made me happy. Love to all and especially Senior. And The Perfect ⁦@SeanHMurray⁩ , of course. pic.twitter.com/44Zls0FawODecember 11, 2021 See more

Michael Weatherly also paid tribute to his former co-star, Sean Murray, whom he worked alongside for 13 years. Murray has been playing Timothy McGee on the long-running series since Season 1 as a recurring character and since Season 2 as part of the main cast. It’s nice seeing that Weatherly still has so much love for NCIS and his co-stars.

In fact, last year Weatherly got together with Pauley Perrette, Brian Dietzen and other NCIS alums for a good cause. The cast reunited for Project Angel Food Lead with Love Telethon, virtually, and it was definitely one of the better things to come out of 2020. Seeing them all together felt like old times and they acted like it, too. It’d been a while since we saw them all on the same screen and it was incredible, but it's been clear over the years that the cast at least (mostly) gets along.

Some fans have been hoping to see Tony DiNozzo back -- even more so after Michael Weatherly posted that clip. Even though it would be nice to have him back on NCIS, if only for a single episode, Weatherly is a little busy. He’s currently portraying the titular role in CBS’ legal drama, Bull, which is in its sixth season.

In 2019, Michael Weatherly teased a possible return to NCIS and a reunion between DiNozzo and Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David. The pairing has always been a favorite for fans and even though it still hasn’t happened, the fans continue to hold out hope, particularly given how the Ziva storyline has gone and how her return has been teased again as well.

Fans will definitely have to keep an eye out to see if Michael Weatherly ever does make a return to NCIS. If and when it does happen, there’s no doubt it’ll be a big one, even if he does only return for a single episode. Whatever happens, it’s clear that no matter how long he’s been away from NCIS, the series will always mean something to him.