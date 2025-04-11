A Lot Of People Seem To Want To Know What’s Going On With NCIS: Tony & Ziva, And Michael Weatherly Just Trolled Them With A Funny Video

Following the announcement of the NCIS: Tony & Ziva spinoff in February 2024, it went into production over the summer and wrapped a couple of months ago. Now, the wait is really on for the highly anticipated series. So, while we all ponder what is going on with this show, Michael Weatherly has been leaving clue-filled answers about the show’s release date, and he’s continuing to troll fans with his latest post.

The Bull alum took to his Instagram on Thursday, likely in response to fans constantly asking when NCIS: Tony & Ziva will premiere. However, instead of giving a direct answer or dropping more hints, Weatherly hilariously shared a video of a turtle alongside the caption, “Sometimes TV takes a little bit of time…”

Many fans are hoping that NCIS: Tony & Ziva will air on the 2025 TV schedule, and since filming is complete, it’s entirely possible. But it sounds like post-production could take a while, so for now, we all need to sit tight. Thankfully, though, Weatherly certainly knows that fans are itching for the new spinoff, and he seems more than willing to keep us hyped and wanting more.

He proved this by keeping fans plenty occupied while filming Tony & Ziva, posting BTS content that even included camels. He also shared a first look of himself looking dapper while in full Tony DiNozzo mode, complete with a suit. It wasn’t all work, though, as the crew took a break to watch the Super Bowl. Even in a different country, American football was still a must.

Meanwhile, Michael Weatherly is not the only one who has been keeping fans on their toes when it comes to the series. Longtime NCIS star Brian Dietzen told CinemaBlend why fans should be excited, revealing that he often talks to his former co-star and has even taken a peek at a script or two. Well, that has certainly excited me, and I was already thrilled about this spinoff!

It also made me even more antsy to see this series we've been waiting quite a while for. However, as Weatherly's post implied, patience is a virtue.

As of now, it’s hard to tell when NCIS: Tony & Ziva will premiere, but the wait will be worth it. Weatherly will likely be keeping fans occupied until then, whether it’s more trolling or BTS content.

We'll also be sure to keep you posted on all updates about this series and the other shows in the NCIS franchise so you know what's going on and when to tune in. Meanwhile, all seasons of NCIS are streaming for those with a Paramount+ subscription, so fans can always relive Tiva’s love story to keep them busy until Tony & Ziva’s eventual return.