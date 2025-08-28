NCIS: Origins Is Bringing In Young Ducky For Season 2, And I’m Loving How It'll 'Honor The Memory' Of David McCallum
This is so sweet.
As long as NCIS: Origins is airing, there’s going to be fans asking when younger versions of characters from the original NCIS are going to appear. Well, now we finally have one locked in for the prequel’s second season with a little less than two months to go until it premieres on the 2025 TV schedule. Not only is NCIS: Origins Season 2 going to feature young Donald “Ducky” Mallard, this appearance will also include a touching tribute to “honor the memory” of the late David McCallum.
Adam Campbell, who played Ducky in his younger years in four NCIS episodes, is set to reprise his role for an episode titled “The Edge.” The story will see Ducky traveling to Camp Pendleton to show the team as they work a case, which will bring him back into contact with Leroy Jethro Gibbs for the first time in years. Their first meeting was depicted in the NCIS Season 18 episode “Everything Starts Somewhere,” which featured flashbacks set in 1980 and was back when Sean Harmon was playing young Gibbs.
Additionally, “The Edge” will also feature David McCallum’s song of the same name, which he recorded in the 1960s and has previously been featured in Grand Theft Auto IV and Baby Driver. NCIS: Origins showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal said the following about paying tribute in Season 2 to McCallum, who passed away on September 25, 2023:
This will be the second time the NCIS franchise has honored David McCallum. The NCIS Season 21 episode “The Stories We Leave Behind” saw Ducky passing away in his sleep and that show’s team solving a case that the former chief medical examiner had taken on shortly beforehand. The episode aired on February 19, 2024 and also featured a surprise cameo appearance from Michael Weatherly’s Anthony DiNozzo.
David McCallum was one of the original five NCIS series regulars alongside Weatherly, Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander and Pauley Perrette. He stuck around as Ducky Mallard for the show’s first 20 seasons, although he made reduced appearances starting in Season 15. It was also noted in the NCIS Season 6 episode “Broken Bird” that Ducky joined the law enforcement agency in December 1992, so it sounds like NCIS: Origins’ “The Edge” could show him deciding to do so as he’s reconnecting with Gibbs.
More to come...
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.