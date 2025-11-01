Do The NCIS Actors Reach Out When Their Origins Counterparts Get Cast? The Sweet Story About David McCallum And Adam Campbell
Two Duckys got together.
In 2014, Adam Campbell guest starred in the NCIS Season 12 episode “So It Goes” as Donald “Ducky” Mallard in his younger years. He reprised the character originated by the late David McCallum three more times on that series, then returned to the role earlier this week on NCIS: Origins. I spoke with Campbell on behalf of CinemaBlend prior to “The Edge” premiering on the 2025 TV schedule, and he told me a sweet story about when he met McCallum after first being cast as the younger Ducky.
Much like how Austin Stowell, who plays NCIS: Origins’ Leroy Jethro Gibbs, has spent time with Mark Harmon, Adam Campbell had multiple encounters with David McCallum before the latter passed away in September 2023. This came up when I asked Campbell about if he felt the need to more closely emulate McCallum’s Ducky performance as his version of the character gets older, which led to him recalling:
By the time Adam Campbell made his first appearance as Ducky, David McCallum had already been playing the eccentric medical examiner for over a decade. He debuted alongside Mark Harmon’s Gibbs, Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo and Pauley Perrette’s Abby Sciuto in the JAG episodes “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown,” which functioned as the NCIS backdoor pilot. So because McCallum been inhabiting the role for so long, he felt comfortable telling Campbell not to just simply mimic what he’d been doing as Ducky.
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, not to mention the annual plan, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. Sign up so you can stream NCIS: Origins and all the other NCIS shows whenever you choose.
That said, Adam Campbell went on to tell me that there were still a few guidelines that David McCallum instructed him to follow when playing Dr. Donald Mallard. Campbell continued:
Five months after David McCallum died, NCIS aired a tribute episode to both honor him and bid farewell to Ducky, who passed away in his sleep. The character is now honored on the show by his old office becoming the Dr. Donald Mallard Memorial Multi-Purpose Room. But that doesn’t mean we can’t see more of Adam Campbell playing Ducky. NCIS: Origins is currently set in 1992, so there’s an 11-year gap between “The Edge” and the aforementioned JAG episodes. Let’s hope the prequel series finds more ways to bring Campbell back, having him keep wearing McCallum’s original Ducky hat and shed more light on his pre-NCIS life.
NCIS: Origins airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, sandwiched between NCIS and NCIS: Sydney. The next episode will introduce Mike Franks’ brother, Mason, and the week after, the series will briefly switch to the 8 p.m. ET timeslot for its crossover with NCIS.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.