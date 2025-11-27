How Did Daniel Radcliffe Meet Partner Erin Darke Anyway? A 'Blowjob' Scene Led Him To His Future Family

Of course, I'm excited to see the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, but the original cast from the movies will always be the OGs to me. It’s been so much fun to follow them as they've become full-grown adults, embarking on journeys with kids, partners, and sometimes even OnlyFans (for hair) careers. In the case of the former "Pottah" actor himself, Daniel Radcliffe became a father back in 2023, and there’s actually a pretty wild story behind how he met his partner, Erin Darke.

I Must Confess, I Did Not See Daniel Radcliffe's Meet-Cute With His Now-Wife Coming.

Radcliffe and Darke have been together for over a decade after meeting back in 2012 on the set of a small movie they both appeared in. That movie was none other than Kill Your Darlings, the flick that had Daniel Radcliffe playing famed poet Allen Ginsberg. That's what most people remember about the flick. But Radcliffe remembers it as the blowjob scene that led him to his future...

The biggest lasting impact on my life is that I met my girlfriend, who, we’re not married, but is essentially my wife. You remember it was the girl who gave me a blowjob in the library? Gwendolyn is the character’s name. I don’t think it’s ever said in the film. But that’s us meeting, and we have a two-year-old child now.

The actor told the story while at a Q&A (via Instagram), and what an anecdote it is!

The movie came out more than 10 years ago, so you'd be forgiven if you don't remember all the details. In Kill Your Darlings, also starring Dane DeHaan, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Elizabeth Olsen, Darke had a small role in the movie itself. According to the Harry Potter actor, they met for the first time while shooting a scene where Darke’s character gives Allen a blowjob in a library. And, the rest is history.

Erin Darke Has Helped Daniel Radcliffe With Fame, Too.

Radcliffe and Darke like to keep their relationship lowkey, but he’s had a lot of sweet things to say about his longtime partner over the years. For one, apparently she has really helped him deal with fame in a healthy way. He once said that he’s learned “so much from her” about his “own boundaries”. When it comes to dealing with people being “very weird or rude” specifically for example, she’s helped him realize he doesn’t have to “just be nice to everyone.”

On another occasion, Radcliffe gave Darke some major props for having patience with him when he’s rehearsing for Broadway plays at home. Even though he thinks he drove her “crazy” with the sound of his voice while he practiced, he suggested that she could probably “do pretty well” if one of his shows ever needed an understudy.

When the actors aren’t busy raising their toddler, Radcliffe is currently getting ready to return to Broadway this spring for a solo play called Every Brilliant Thing for three months. One of his recent hit plays, Merrily Roll Along is getting a worldwide theatrical release on December 5. When they say that you’ll probably meet your person when you least expect it, they must have meant stories like this one.