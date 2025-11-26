Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert And More Rom-Com Stars Respond After When Calls The Heart's Erin Krakow Announces Baby News

As When Calls the Heart fans prepare for the much-anticipated 13th season on the 2026 TV schedule, they are coming together for a completely different reason that involves one of the stars, and they aren’t the only ones. After Erin Krakow revealed some baby news, Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, and more rom-com stars were quick to respond.

The WCTH star shared on Instagram Wednesday morning that she and co-star and husband, Ben Rosenbaum, are expecting their first child. In a joint post, Krakow wrote, “So much to be grateful for!!!” alongside some sweet polaroids of the two of them showing off the sonogram. Of course, their dog got in on the action as well, wearing a “big brother” shirt, and I’m absolutely melting for multiple reasons:

This is an exciting time for the couple, who quietly tied the knot over the summer after meeting on the set of the long-running Hallmark Western romance. Plenty of friends, fellow rom-com actors, and WCTH co-stars made sure to share their well-wishes with the happy couple as they embark on another new chapter in their lives. I think it’s safe to say that Baby Krakow-Rosenbaum will make a great addition to the rom-com and Hallmark family:

Congratulations!!!! 🎈 -Candace Cameron Bure

So thrilled for you! 💜 -Lacey Chabert

Congratulations! What wonderful parents you’ll be! ❤️ -Kevin McGarry

It’s the most exciting news ever!!!!! -Nikki DeLoach

So much love for the 4 of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ -Pascale Hutton

SO HAPPY FOR YOU ALL!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ -Rachel Boston

I just love seeing my favorite rom-com actors interacting with each other, especially when it comes to news such as a pregnancy, engagement, marriage, or anything along those lines. And what makes it even better is seeing former Hallmark stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, share a sweet response, as it shows that even though she’s not on the network anymore and has taken over GAF, she remains close to her Hallmark friends.

As previously mentioned, Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum got married in June, and while their characters, Elizabeth and Mike, are not lovers, that didn’t seem to stop them from having their own love story. They are one of the few real-life love stories to come from When Calls the Heart, and it will be exciting to see that story continue with their own bundle of joy. And it seems like they are already so loved and have many aunts and uncles.

Meanwhile, this baby news couldn’t have come at a better time. Krakow revealed on Instagram in late October that filming has wrapped on When Calls the Heart Season 13, which is officially premiering on January 4 on Hallmark Channel. So Krakow will be able to rest and put most of her focus on the baby.

It’s a little early to predict what could happen if the show moves forward with a 14th season, especially since Elizabeth and Nathan's relationship can be unpredictable, but Krakow will just have to cross that bridge if and when it happens. For now, it’s just an exciting time for her and Rosenbaum.