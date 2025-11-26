Amid Those Robert Irwin Dating Rumors, DWTS Pros Totally Asked Xochitl Gomez If She's Single

Well, Dancing with the Stars might have ended its run on the 2025 TV schedule , but the conversations about the show are very much still going on. One discussion in particular that has the internet’s attention is about those dating rumors surrounding the winner of the mirrorball trophy, Robert Irwin, and former champion, Xochitl Gomez. Well, now the discourse about them is continuing thanks to a couple of DWTS pros who legitimately asked the actress if she’s single.

Over the last few weeks, there’s been a lot of headlines about Dancing with the Stars. Andy Richter spoke about how hard it was to train for it. Corey Feldman didn’t hold back his thoughts about the drama he faced on the show. And the elimination of Whitney Leavitt was highly discussed. However, the biggest rumor has been about Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez , because some think they’re dating.

So, during the finale, while Irwin was competing by taking on a new dance, an instant dance and a freestyle, Gomez was at the show to cheer him and the other contestants on. She appeared on the DWTS TikTok livestream (via krunk008 ), too. That’s where she got asked if she was single, as pros Jan Ravnik and Brandon Armstrong got into the following conversation with her:

Jan Ravnik : Our fans want to know something, nothing, nothing personal.

: Our fans want to know something, nothing, nothing personal. Xochitl Gomez : Ok.

: Ok. Jan Ravnik : Nothing personal. Are you single?

: Nothing personal. Are you single? Xochitl Gomez : Yes, I am.

: Yes, I am. Brandon Armstrong : Wow, that’s a crazy question.

: Wow, that’s a crazy question. Jan Ravnik: She said yes, there it is, yes.

Well, there you have it, the two pros, and specifically Ravnik, asked her the question on many minds, and according to the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness star, she is single.

However, despite her saying that, there were interactions between her and Irwin during the finale that got people talking.

People noted that since Gomez and Irwin danced together during the show’s 20th birthday episode (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ) and Derek Hough noted their chemistry, there has been speculation about their relationship.

Then, during the finale, the actress was seen taking the Dancing with the Stars frontrunner flowers before the show, per TMZ . People also reported that Gomez was seen backstage with Irwin while he was practicing, and then, after he won the mirrorball trophy, they were spotted hugging.

Overall, Robert Irwin’s dating life has been a topic of conversation throughout the show’s run, with his partner Witney Carson even saying at one point that she’d go through DMs from girls for him. However, while all that was going on, he kept the specifics of his personal life private.

Since he and Gomez danced together, though, people have been wondering if there’s something more going on there.

At the very least, they’re probably good friends, considering all the moments they were seen together during the finale and the fact that they danced together a few weeks ago. And that might just be what it is, because according to Xochitl Gomez, she is single right now.