How Origins Got Mark Harmon On Board For His Big Return To NCIS

The 2025 TV schedule is playing host to something pretty special, and that’s a crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: Origins. It was previously announced that the two shows would be coming together via a decades-spanning case that both series' teams work in in their respective time periods. At this point, not too much else was shared, but CBS just announced that Mark Harmon is returning as Jethro Gibbs for the Origins hour. But how exactly did they manage to reel Harmon back in?

I'm not sure just how many NCIS fans expected Harmon to reprise his famous character, during which he'll appear in the Origins hour of the crossover that airs on Veterans Day. In a press release, Harmon recalled how showrunners and executive producers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal approached him about coming back:

I’m very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on Origins. They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters’ backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it.

Harmon starred as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the first 18 seasons of the Mothership after making his debut in the JAG backdoor pilot in 2003. The actor officially departed NCIS in the fourth episode of Season 19 in 2021. He now serves as an executive producer on prequel series NCIS: Origins, and narrates the show as well. Harmon even appeared on-screen in the two-part premiere in 2024. Harmon knows his character and been thoughtful about showing up as Gibbs on camera as of late. So, if he liked the producers' latest idea, it may truly be a good one.

Of course, what exactly will bring adult Gibbs back into the fold is unknown. He could very well just be telling the story, and that’s all that viewers see of him. Conversely, he could have a bigger part. Regardless, it will be exciting to see him again, especially since it was hard to tell if he would ever return on-screen following the Origins series premiere.

When Harmon popped up on Origins the first time, plenty of fans were happy to see present-day Gibbs. It was the first time he had been seen in three years and, despite the character's appearance being brief, it seemed to be enough to keep viewers entertained. That being said, Harmon himself has been a big presence on the set of the prequel show. He's even given advice to the cast, especially lead actor Austin Stowell, who is happy he never has to do the narrations.

As excited as I am to see Mark Harmon back in the franchise, I just hope we get more information on Gibb's personal status and not just a brief, present-day aside from his narration. I would love to know more about his life in Alaska, and how much he still talks to the team. I even wonder if knows what Tony and Ziva have been up to in Europe.

Fans will just have to see what Harmon's appearance means to the when he guest stars in NCIS: Origins on Tuesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the crossover event with NCIS. All episodes of the Mothership and the prequel are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription as well.