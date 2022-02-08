Watch Pauley Perrette Reteam With NCIS Co-Stars (And A Criminal Minds Vet) For A Good Cause

Pauley Perrette has retired from the acting game and, in her spare time, she still manages to contribute to good causes. Her most recent venture, however, may be one of her sweetest yet. The TV veteran recently teamed up with some former NCIS co-stars, Criminal Minds vet Kirsten Vangsness, Tom Bergeron and more to try to ask for donations for some true heroes.

The star shared on Twitter that she and a number of people, who her followers likely know and love, are asking for donations for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The efforts are being made in an attempt to provide supplies for the crew. In the video, the Abby Sciuto actress is joined by former NCIS co-stars Michael Weatherly, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and Meredith Eaton as well as plenty of others. Together, they get the word out about the LAFD and show their support:

It’s a heartwarming video, and one that gets the charitable message across nicely. At the same time, it also gives fans the opportunity to see some of their favorites from NCIS and other projects teaming up for a great effort. Via Twitter, Pauley Perrette made sure to thank all of the participants. You can see the tweet for yourself down below:

THANKS@AlecMapa @Tom_Bergeron @M_Weatherly @TheKingDMC@Vangsness @DionaReasonover @TyHenryMedium@YO_RANDYJACKSON @GetDianeFarr @RockyCOfficial @MerEaton @KathyGriffin #LanceBass #Davenavarro #JackMcGee With me and @LAFDFoundation supporting @LAFD @LAFDtalk #LAFDFebruary 4, 2022 See more

It’s a great thing when celebrities come together for occasions like this. In 2020, just about a month into the nationwide lockdown, multiple alums from popular medical shows like ER, Scrubs and Grey’s Anatomy joined together for a tribute to real-life frontline workers. This was just one of many charitable causes that's been initiated since the pandemic began and, quite frankly, they've been lovely to see.

Aside from this latest effort, Pauley Perrette has stayed close to some of her NCIS co-stars since leaving the series, which is made clear by the video. In the summer of 2021, she sent Michael Weatherly a sweet message for his birthday, and she’s gushed before about working with him on the long-running CBS series. Even though she no longer works with her former co-stars on a regular basis, you have to love that they were able to come together in this special way.

When it comes to the cause itself, as mentioned, it provides aid to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. The exact goal is to provide equipment, training and specific programs for the team. It goes without saying that we're living in uncertain times right now, and many people can certainly use a hand. While it's cool to see all of these stars together again, many would likely agree with me when I say that the message here is far more important.

Still, you can revisit Pauley Perrette and her NCIS co-stars by streaming the entire series with the help of a Paramount+ subscription. Also, keep a look out for CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule, for more on what's arriving in the coming months.