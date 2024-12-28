‘They May Have Missed The Mark’: How The NCIS Team Took Over Advertising One Of Tony’s Best Episodes After The CBS Promo Failed To Impress
This was the right call.
With the exception of his cameo earlier this year in the NCIS episode honoring the late David McCallum, it’s been nearly a decade since Michael Weatherly starred as Tony DiNozzo on the popular CBS show. Fortunately for longtime NCIS fans, there are 13 seasons worth of Tony appearances that they can enjoy and easily stream with a Paramount+ subscription, with one of his best episodes being Season 5’s “Requiem.” However, former NCIS executive producer Shane Brennan revealed that the “Requiem” promo CBS initially cut failed to impress, so much so that it resulted in the TV show’s main team taking over advertising the episode.
Brennan shared this information while talking with Weatherly and Ziva David actress Cote de Pablo on their podcast Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, with that conversation also including him sharing the backstory behind how he came up with NCIS: Los Angeles and revealing the NCIS episode that made him realize the the show was “going to be safe.” As far as the story behind the advertising of “Requiem” goes, Brennan started off by explaining why the CBS promo was not received well thusly:
Aired as NCIS Season 5’s seventh episode, “Requiem” followed Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs reuniting with Maddie Tyler, the best friend of his late daughter, in a case that leads to her being kidnapped in an attempt to secure $4 million in stolen Iraqi aid money. However, Tony DiNozzo was arguably the episode’s standout character, as “Requiem” actually opened towards the end of the story by showing Michael Weatherly’s character diving into a bay to free Gibbs and Maddie from a submerged car and and then resuscitate them. However, rather than tease that big Tony moment in the “Requiem” promo, the CBS people instead cut together something straightforward, which did not please Shane Brennan. He continued:
While technically true that showing Tony’s heroic act in a promo gives away the episode’s biggest moment, I agree with Shane Brennan that it was the right decision to advertise it. Like he said, you show a snippet of Tony shooting some guys and diving into water to free the trapped Gibbs and Maddie from drowning, and a lot of viewers are going to want to learn the context behind what’s happening. And that’s not just me speculating on what happened back in 2007, because per The Futon Critic, “Requiem” ended up drawing 18.15 million viewers. At that time, it was NCIS’ second largest audience ever and was ultimately the most viewed episode of the season.
Head over to Paramount+ to view “Requiem,” whether it’s for the first time ever or as a rewatch, if you’re so inclined after reading this article. NCIS Season 22 will resume Monday, January 27 on the 2025 TV schedule. Don’t forget that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will also return to the NCIS-verse for their streaming-exclusive spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.