Nene Leakes Gets Honest About Possible Real Housewives Of Atlanta Return

The Real Housewives franchise is a massive one, with multiple cities airing new seasons at any point throughout the year. Then there’s spinoffs like Ultimate Girls Trip or the already iconic Welcome to Crappie Lake which also help provide more content. The OGs of certain cities remain fan favorites, and there are few more iconic than RHOA’s Nene Leakes . And the reality TV star/actress recently got honest about her possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Given her status as one of the most iconic Housewives of the entire franchise, fans are always clamoring for Nene Leakes to return to Atlanta. Especially since Nene isn’t shy about throwing shade on the franchise . But there seems to be some tension between her and the powers that be at Bravo like Andy Cohen. Nene recently did an interview for Bravo historian Carlos King’s YouTube , where she got honest about her experience on the show. Regarding her conflict with the network, she shared:

I want you to know that I have always from day one been very open to sitting down and having a conversation to figure out how to work anything out, how to move forward, how to just anything that we could do to just move forward. I’ve always been very open to that. I can’t say that the other side has been that way.

She said what she said. And from her perspective, Nene Leakes is willing to sit down with the folks at Bravo and work out how to move forward on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was last seen back on Season 12, so it’s been a few years since she appeared on camera with other OGs like Kandi Buress. While she’s not on the show, Nene recently weighed in on Kim Zolciak’s relationship issues . She’s really the gift that keeps on giving.

So how likely is it that Nene would make a second return to RHOA? Later in that same conversation with Carlos King, she further spoke about being willing to squash the beef. But she also claims the network isn’t interested. As a reminder, Nene previously filed a lawsuit related to Atlanta . As she put it:

I’ve always been open to working it out. I’ve always been open to having a conversation. They have never wanted to have a conversation or they’ve never wanted to move forward in any kind of way.

Bravo fans would no doubt be thrilled to have Nene Leakes back on our television, but it’s unclear when that will actually happen. But with former cast members getting on the fun with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, there seem to be more opportunities than ever. We’ll just have to see how things shake out regarding her relationship with Bravo.

Leakes’ comments come as Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has been sounding off online about wanting to form a union for reality TV personalities. Various OGs are reflecting on their tenure on the show, which offers yet another fold of the franchise for fans to follow. One thing is clear: the Bravo-verse is going to be here for the foreseeable future.