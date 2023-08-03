Nene Leakes Gets Honest About Possible Real Housewives Of Atlanta Return
Nene Leakes has had a conflict with Bravo recently, so would she return to Real Housewives of Atlanta?
The Real Housewives franchise is a massive one, with multiple cities airing new seasons at any point throughout the year. Then there’s spinoffs like Ultimate Girls Trip or the already iconic Welcome to Crappie Lake which also help provide more content. The OGs of certain cities remain fan favorites, and there are few more iconic than RHOA’s Nene Leakes. And the reality TV star/actress recently got honest about her possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Given her status as one of the most iconic Housewives of the entire franchise, fans are always clamoring for Nene Leakes to return to Atlanta. Especially since Nene isn’t shy about throwing shade on the franchise. But there seems to be some tension between her and the powers that be at Bravo like Andy Cohen. Nene recently did an interview for Bravo historian Carlos King’s YouTube, where she got honest about her experience on the show. Regarding her conflict with the network, she shared:
She said what she said. And from her perspective, Nene Leakes is willing to sit down with the folks at Bravo and work out how to move forward on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was last seen back on Season 12, so it’s been a few years since she appeared on camera with other OGs like Kandi Buress. While she’s not on the show, Nene recently weighed in on Kim Zolciak’s relationship issues. She’s really the gift that keeps on giving.
So how likely is it that Nene would make a second return to RHOA? Later in that same conversation with Carlos King, she further spoke about being willing to squash the beef. But she also claims the network isn’t interested. As a reminder, Nene previously filed a lawsuit related to Atlanta. As she put it:
Bravo fans would no doubt be thrilled to have Nene Leakes back on our television, but it’s unclear when that will actually happen. But with former cast members getting on the fun with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, there seem to be more opportunities than ever. We’ll just have to see how things shake out regarding her relationship with Bravo.
Leakes’ comments come as Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has been sounding off online about wanting to form a union for reality TV personalities. Various OGs are reflecting on their tenure on the show, which offers yet another fold of the franchise for fans to follow. One thing is clear: the Bravo-verse is going to be here for the foreseeable future.
Bravo is currently airing new seasons of RHOC, RHOA, and RHONY. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest