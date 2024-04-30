Netflix Is Finally Adding Another Season Of Outlander, But When Will The Current Droughtlander Actually End?

Outlander is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, as Starz split the super-sized Season 7 into two halves with a very long break in between. Fans who watch live as new episodes release on Starz remain stuck waiting on Season 7B for the time being, but fans who watch via Netflix subscription are in luck. After a long delay with just five seasons streaming, another season will finally arrive on the streamer sooner rather than later in the 2024 TV schedule.

When New Episodes Arrive On Netflix

The first five seasons of Outlander have been streaming on Netflix for a couple of years now, but no additional episodes had been added since May of 2022. Fortunately, that will change very soon. The full sixth season will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, May 1, which also happens to be two years to the day from when the Season 6 finale aired on Starz.

Season 6 was the shortest in the history of the show at only eight episodes, but the network compensated by ordering 16 episodes for the seventh season, making it the longest since the 16-episode first season that started in 2014. That good news is somewhat soured by this point, though, as the Season 7A finale aired back in August 2023, and Season 7B won't premiere until later this year, making it feel more like two eight-episode seasons than one super-sized season. If only we could use a little of that Outlander time travel ourselves!

And on that note, let's look at what the future looks like for live viewers!

When Will The Droughtlander End?

You know that a show has a reputation for long hiatuses when the fandom has come up with a name for the breaks, which is how "Droughtlander" was born. Unfortunately, the break between the first and second halves of Season 7 is going to run for more than a full year, even though Starz hasn't announced a precise date just yet.

After the Season 7 midseason finale aired in August, all we know so far is that the drama will return at some point in November. Whether that means early or late November is anybody's guess at this point, but at least it's safe to say that the actors are finished filming Season 7. A recent behind-the-scenes video not only confirmed that filming had begun on Season 8, but Lauren Lyle and César Domboy are returning.

All in all, while the current hiatus isn't going to be the longest Droughtlander in Outlander history, it's certainly the longest between two halves of one season. Hopefully the break between Season 7B and the eighth and final season won't be quite as long, but I'm getting quite ahead of myself there.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, you can mark your calendar for May 1 to have access to the first six seasons of Outlander streaming on Netflix. If you want to revisit the first half of Season 7 streaming as well, you can do so with the Starz add-on with a Hulu subscription.