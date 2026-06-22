Netflix's Maternal Instinct Does Something Really Different Than Most True Crime I Like

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Maternal Instinct. Stream the documentary with a Netflix subscription and read at your own risk!

Netflix dropped another must-watch true-crime documentary on the platform, and as we've previously written, it's absolutely wild. Maternal Instinct captures the horrifying story of a 2020 Texas murder, but frames the story in a way the headlines at the time didn't. In doing so, it had me hooked and made this one of my must-watch titles on the 2026 TV schedule.

Even if you're familiar with Taylor Rene Parker and the crime she committed, Maternal Instinct is worth your time. It also does something that I hope other upcoming Netflix shows and documentaries will mimic, in that the crime itself isn't really highlighted compared to the events leading up to it.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Maternal Instinct Focusing On The Events Before The Crime Helps Paint A Better Picture Of Why It Occurred

Maternal Instinct has one thing in common with the best movies about serial killers: it scratches the itch to explain the "why" behind the crime. Taylor Parker was not a serial killer, but she was a pathological liar who was so desperate to convince others of the reality she perceived that she went to extreme lengths time and time again.

First, it was buying Wade's mother a car she couldn't afford. After that, it was the attempt to purchase a ranch valued at $4 million, going so far as to try to imitate other family members lending money with voice modulators. Of course, it all leads up to the murder, but we don't even get to that until the final minutes of the documentary. It's completely fine, however, because, as mentioned, that context is necessary to explain why such a horrific crime occurred.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Would Love More Stories Where The Crime Itself Isn't As Compelling As The Story Leading Up

There are so many great true crime shows, but too often, I find myself growing bored with the constant back and forth that is covered in the courtroom. What was most compelling about Maternal Instinct, for me, was that the crime itself was so cut and dry that covering the trial was completely unnecessary. A bulk of the documentary shows the lead-up, which is far more compelling than the crime itself.

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Does this work for every true crime documentary? Obviously not. There are plenty of times in which there are different versions or accounts of what went down, and getting to the truth of the matter is difficult. Those interviews can happen, but they can't paint as clear a picture as what Maternal Instinct did.

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Now, I think there's an obvious fix to that, in that I think Netflix can greenlight more true crime documentaries in which the crime itself isn't in dispute. We need more documentaries where there aren't questions left at the end, and I think that's what I love most about watching this. Give me more of that ASAP, and I'll be a happy murder-story fan.

Maternal Instinct, as mentioned, is available to stream over on Netflix. It's a great watch for those looking for a good documentary, and not too gruesome for those with weak stomachs.